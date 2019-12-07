UAB vs FAU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The UAB Blazers (9-3) take on the Florida Atlantic Owls (9-3) in the Conference USA Championship Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

UAB vs FAU Preview

The Owls are seeking their second Conference USA championship under head coach Lane Kiffin. Florida Atlantic has the highest-scoring offense in the conference, averaging 34.1 points per game. FAU is led on offense by sophomore quarterback Chris Robison, who has 3,129 yards, 22 touchdowns, and five interceptions on the season. He will likely make frequent use of his tight end, Harrison Bryant, who has 965 yards and six touchdowns.

On defense, Florida Atlantic leads the FBS with 19 interceptions and 29 takeaways, and they are going up against a UAB team that has been turnover-prone this season. Meiko Dotson leads the FBS with eight interceptions, and he has been one of FAU’s biggest playmakers. Dotson and company will look to take over this game, and they could get a few opportunities against this UAB offense.

UAB won the conference championship last year, and they’ll be looking to make it two in a row with a win here. Their offense has been the team’s weak spot this season, however. Quarterback Tyler Johnston III has 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and the team has allowed a total of 17 interceptions on the season, which is third amongst FBS teams. Johnston’s play has been inconsistent, and he’ll need to be at the top of his game if UAB want a shot at winning this one.

The Blazers have gotten this far largely because of their excellent defense. They are giving up just 18.5 points a game, which was the fewest allowed in the conference. They have also forced 13 fumbles, which is third in the nation. They have been extremely opportunistic all season long, and Robison will have to be meticulous with his decision making against them.

This will be the seventh-ever meeting between these two teams. The Blazers won the last time they played the Owls, 31-28. FAU had won the previous three games in the series.