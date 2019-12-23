UCF vs Marshall Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The UCF Golden Knights and the Marshall Thundering Herd will meet at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Monday for the Gasparilla Bowl.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

2019 Gasparilla Bowl Preview

The Knights dominated the South Florida Bulls 34-7 in their regular season finale on Nov. 29, improving to 9-3 on the year.

UCF outgained the Bulls 539-250 from scrimmage and won the turnover battle 3-0, securing a pair of interceptions and recovering a fumble. The Knights converted on 10 of 18 third-down conversions; South Florida converted on 4 of 14.

“I thought our defense was suffocating the entire night,” UCF head coach Josh Heupel said, according to The Associated Press. “Our defensive line changed the line of scrimmage.”

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 23 of 39 passes for 270 yards and 2 touchdowns. He added 29 yards on 10 carries.

Running back Adrian Killins Jr., a senior playing his last game at Spectrum Stadium, carried 14 times for 115 yards — and ran in a 35-yard touchdown to put the Knights up 14-0 early in the second quarter.

“I was just running with a chip on my shoulder out there,” Killins said, per AP. “This was my last game in the Bounce House, my last time playing with my brothers on my left and right. It was a great feeling going out there and competing.”

The War on I-4 rivals engaged in a scuffle in the final minute of the first half, resulting in several offsetting unsportsmanlike conduct flags.

“It’s emotional, the rivalry, right? The focus from the fans, our kids can sense and feel that energy,” Heupel said, per AP. “They know this is talked about 365 days a year. They know there’s a trophy that, this year, will be inside our building. And they know these guys on the other side of the line of scrimmage. They grew up playing against a lot of these guys. So, it’s an emotional game. It has been chippy in the past, and it got chippy tonight too.”

The Thundering Herd closed their regular season in more thrilling fashion, edging the Florida International Panthers 30-27 in overtime to improve to 8-4. The Panthers tied the game with a 41-yard field goal in the final minute of regulation, then went ahead with a 35-yarder on the first drive of overtime.

Marshall running back Brenden Knox ripped off a 24-yard run to start the ensuing possession, then punched it in from a yard out on the next play to end the game. Knox finished the day with 33 carries for 146 yards.

“I thought our guys kept fighting,” Marshall head coach Doc Holliday said, according to The Parthenon. “In a game like that, you win it or you lose it, and you just hope at the end of the day you step up and find a way to win the game.”