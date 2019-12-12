How to Buy UFC 245: PPV Price & ESPN Plus Bundle Deal

You can buy UFC 245 through ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

With a trio of title fights on tap for Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena, UFC 245 has a chance to close out 2019 with the best fight card of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know to order the UFC 245 PPV:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 245 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ in order to purchase UFC 245, so your options for ordering vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 245 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 245

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get the UFC 245 PPV for a total of $79.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 245

If you already have ESPN+ and only want to purchase the UFC 245 PPV, you can go here and then select the “Only looking for UFC 245? Get it for $59.99 here” link.

Where to Watch UFC 245

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Usman vs Covington, Holloway vs Volkanovski, Nunes vs de Randamie and the complete UFC 245 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN2) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

UFC 245 Preview

In the main event, Kamaru Usman will put his newly claimed welterweight belt on the line against Colby Covington.

Usman, who hasn’t lost since the second fight of his professional career in 2013, took the title from Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 in March, winning via unanimous decision. He recently claimed that he nearly walked away from the sport in early 2018.

“I was very close,” Usman told the TSN MMA Show, according to MMA Mania.

He added: “I had like maybe five, actually, six or seven months of just sitting there trying to get somebody to fight me. The organization kept saying, ‘That guy turned it down, that guy turned it down.’ So I was just like, there is no point.”

Usman added that Covington was among the fighters to opt against battling him.

“And part of that is the opponent that I’m fighting,” he said, per MMA Mania. “He has been offered to me several times, four times to be exact, and he’s turned them all down. So this is part of what contributed to my frustration at that point. So I was like, I should just walk.”

Before Usman and Covington square off, Max Holloway will look to keep his featherweight belt against Alexander Volkanovski. Before that, Amanda Nunes, the reigning women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion, will seek her fifth defense of the bantamweight belt.

She claimed the title at UFC 200 in July 2016, submitting Miesha Tate via rear-naked choke. Her first defense came against Ronda Rousey five months later.

Nunes recently recalled watching Rousey best Liz Carmouche in the UFC’s first women’s fight back in February 2013.

“When I saw that fight, the first thing I thought is I’m gonna kick [Rousey’s] ass,” Nunes said, according to ESPN. “That was the main thing. But I was very happy about the moment. It was a huge moment for all of us. But in that moment, [I thought], I’m gonna be the champion in the UFC. I’m gonna beat her in the future.”

UFC 245 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (champion) vs. Colby Covington, welterweight

Max Holloway (champion) vs. Alexander Volkanovski, featherweight

Amanda Nunes (champion) vs. Germaine de Randamie, women’s bantamweight

José Aldo vs. Marlon Moraes, bantamweight

Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan, bantamweight

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET)

Mike Perry vs. Geoff Neal, welterweight

Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira, women’s bantamweight

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders, welterweight

Early Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur, featherweight

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno, flyweight

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo, women’s flyweight

Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano, middleweight

READ NEXT: How to Watch UFC PPV Events Through ESPN Plus