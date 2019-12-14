UFC 245 Prelims Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can buy the UFC 245 main PPV card right here. More information about how to watch a live stream of the prelims can be found below

A welterweight bout between Geoff Neal and Mike Perry will conclude the slate of preliminary fights at UFC 245, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, NV, on Saturday.

The early prelims (6:15 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the second preliminary card (8 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN2. Here’s how to watch a live stream of all the preliminary fights online:

How to Watch UFC 245 Early Prelims Online

ESPN+

The early prelims won’t be on regular cable TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of those fights on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that includes live UFC events and a massive UFC on-demand library, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and other exclusive content for just $4.99 per month.

Get ESPN+

Additionally, Usman vs Covington, Holloway vs Volkanovski, and the UFC 245 main PPV card can only be ordered through ESPN+. So, if you plan on watching the early prelims and the main card, you can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and the UFC 245 PPV for a special bundle price of $79.98. That’s normally a $109.99 value when purchased separately.

Get ESPN+ & UFC 245 PPV

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch a live stream of the early prelims (and the main card if you also order the PPV) on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

How to Watch UFC 245 Second Preliminary Card Online

The second preliminary card will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ESPN on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN2.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the second preliminary card on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the fights on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

ESPN2 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the second preliminary card on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the fights on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle comes with 25-plus live TV channels, including ESPN2.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of the second preliminary card on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the fights on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

UFC 245 Prelims Preview

Neal (12-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC) is riding a six-fight winning streak. All but one of those scraps ended with stoppages.

Only three Neal fights have made it to the final bell.

“I’m not much of a talker, so I’ve got to let my actions be louder than what I say,” Neal told UFC.com. “A lot of people don’t constantly look for finishes, but I only have one way to fight and I don’t like to run away and point fight. It’s a pride thing. When you got a fight at school or something you fought to win, and I still look at fights in the UFC with the same mentality. I want to win because at the end of the day it’s for pride.”

Perry (13-5 MMA, 6-5 UFC) has dropped four of his last six fights. His last time out, at UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Carmouche 2 in August, he sustained a gruesome, bloody broken nose en route to a split-decision defeat against Vicente Luque.

“I’ve got to say the broken nose helped,” Perry said, according to MMA Junkie. “That maybe helped me take it more serious. It’s not like I wasn’t taking it seriously. … (But) this guy is out here training, trying to kill me. I’ve got to do the same — the pain and suffering. I thought I was going to be a hideous creature after my nose got separated.

“The mindset is I don’t want to let these guys hurt me. But at the same time that made me think, ‘OK, forget backing up. Forget trying to stick and move.’ I’m going to go forward. If I’m going to bleed, then I’m going to cover you in my blood. I’m going to bleed all over you. Because if I’m going to get hit, and I can take it, I might as well just go forward and show you you can’t push me back.”

UFC 245 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (champion) vs. Colby Covington, welterweight

Max Holloway (champion) vs. Alexander Volkanovski, featherweight

Amanda Nunes (champion) vs. Germaine de Randamie, women’s bantamweight

José Aldo vs. Marlon Moraes, bantamweight

Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan, bantamweight

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET)

Mike Perry vs. Geoff Neal, welterweight

Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira, women’s bantamweight

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders, welterweight

Early Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur, featherweight

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno, flyweight

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo, women’s flyweight

Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano, middleweight