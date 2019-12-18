UNC vs Gonzaga Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4) will head to McCarthey Arena in Spokane to take on the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-1) Wednesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN2. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of UNC vs Gonzaga on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN and ESPN2. It costs $25 for the first month ($35 per month after that), which makes Sling by far the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UNC vs Gonzaga live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

ESPN2 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of UNC vs Gonzaga on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

North Carolina vs Gonzaga Preview

The Tar Heels have had a rough start to the season. After starting out 5-0, they have lost four of their last five, including their last three. Their decline has been due in large part to a slew of injuries. It was announced Tuesday that UNC’s top scorer, guard Cole Anthony, will miss 4-6 weeks while recovering from an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee. Prior to the injury, Anthony was averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

The Tar Heels also lost junior forward Sterling Manley for the season, and sophomore Leaky Black has been game-to-game with a right foot sprain, so the injury bug has bitten them hard. Head coach Roy Williams is trying to make the best of a bad situation. “We play exceptionally hard and try to do the right things and guys were out there trying to play,” Williams said of the team’s last game, a loss 68-64 loss to Wofford. “We’re going to benefit in the long run from it, but it doesn’t make it any more pleasant to go through right now,” Williams said of playing short-handed due to injury. He and his team will have their work cut out for them against this tough Gonzaga squad.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 at home this season, and their attack is as well-rounded as they come. They currently have six players averaging in double figures, and they have beaten back-to-back ranked teams in Washington and Arizona. Their only loss was to Michigan at a neutral location during the Battle 4 Atlantis earlier this season.

Gonzaga is led by sophomore forward Filip Petrusev, who has 15.8 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. Forward Corey Kispert has also been solid for the Zags, averaging 14.1 points a game. As a team, the Bulldogs are putting up over 85 points a game, whereas North Carolina is scoring just 68.4. Gonzaga is the better shooting team entering the contest, hitting just under 50% of their field goals, while the Tar Heels are hitting under 40% of their field goals on the year. Gonzaga is also better from beyond the arc, hitting 38% of their shots from downtown. UNC, on the other hand, are shooting just 28.7% from three-point range.

This is a highly anticipated game, as it will be a rematch of the 2017 NCAA Championship. The Tar Heels won that one in dramatic fashion, 71-65, scoring the final eight points of the game.