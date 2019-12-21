UNC vs UCLA Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team will meet the UCLA Bruins at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.

UNC vs UCLA Preview

The Tar Heels have dropped four straight, though three of those defeats came to teams currently ranked in the top five.

On Wednesday, North Carolina fell to the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs 94-81 on the road, dropping to 6-5 on the season. They’re 1-1 in ACC play.

The Tar Heels were without freshman point guard Cole Anthony, projected my many analysts to be a top-five pick in June’s NBA draft. He’s expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing surgery for a partially torn meniscus on Monday.

Fellow North Carolina guard Brandon Robinson played 16 minutes in the first half against the Bulldogs, then was ruled out with an illness at halftime.

Gonzaga shot 35-of-59 (59.3%) from the field and 9-of-18 (50%) from distance, committing just 11 turnovers.

“Needless to say, we didn’t play as well as we needed to play,” Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams said, according to 247 Sports. “I didn’t coach as well as I wanted to coach. B-Rob got sick at halftime and the coaches and the trainers felt like there was no chance for him to go back in, so we just told him to stay in (the locker room), but you can say all you want to say about somebody who’s not here or somebody that stops at halftime, but those are just excuses. We’ve got to play better.”

UNC forward Garrison Brooks scored 16 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished 3 assists, all team highs.

Freshman guards Jeremiah Francis and Anthony Harris both recorded career highs in points and minutes. Francis put up 11 points, 3 assists, and 2 steals in 23 points, and Harris added 8 points in 14 minutes.

Williams said he wasn’t encouraged by how his team performed without Anthony, who leads the team in points per game (19.1), assists per game (3.4), and steals per game (1.9).

“No, because I think about the team as a whole and I’d love to have Cole with us because he was playing better than anybody else on the offensive end and second or third-best grade-wise on the defensive end, but it is an excuse,” Williams said, per 247 Sports.

The Bruins fell to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 75-61 on the road their last time out, slipping to 7-4 on the year. UCLA shot 22-of-63 (34.9%) from the field and 10-of-20 (50%) from the free-throw line.

Bruins reserve guard Chris Smith scored a team-high 10 points, hitting 4 of 12 field-goal attempts.

“Our offense got us beat,” UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said after the Dec. 14 defeat, according to The Associated Press. “You can’t shoot 30% from the field, 50 from the foul line. We would have to play a high school team to win with those numbers.”