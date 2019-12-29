How to Watch USA’s ‘Dare Me’ TV Show Online

USA’s new thriller Dare Me is about to be your new favorite show. It’s set in the world of competitive high school cheerleading, but don’t let that turn you off if it sounds like it’s not your cup of tea. The show is a straight-up noir mystery thriller decorated in the trappings of high school “cheerlebrities.” Here’s how to watch it online.

If you don't have cable, you can watch a live stream of USA on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Based on the 2012 book by Megan Abbott, Dare Me is a raw look at teenage girls, high school hierarchies, power dynamics, and murder. It follows the tumultuous relationship between two best friends, Addy (Herizen Guardiola) and Beth (Marlo Kelly), which is shaken up by the arrival of a new no-nonsense cheerleading coach, Collette French (Willa Fitzgerald). The whole squad is put to the test, first by Coach French and then by a shocking crime that rocks their entire smalltown. As Abbott said in a 2012 interview with the Rap Sheet, she wanted to achieve the type of “treachery” seen in Shakespeare’s Richard III.

“I wanted to absorb the atmosphere of the play, the feeling of drive, desperation, treachery,” said Abbott, who is also an executive producer on the show. “And the way Richard, despite his bad behavior, draws us in. He is our guide, our vantage point and we are his confidantes, so as much as his actions alarm us, we find ourselves linked to him.”

In that way, book readers are drawn into this world via Addy Hanlon, who is the narrator and second fiddle to Beth Cassidy, the squad’s captain. But the new coach takes a shine to Addy and that creates some problems.

“I’ve always been interested in the lieutenant/second in command figure — whether it’s a war movie, a gangster tale, a Shakespeare play,” said Abbott. “What is their stake? Do they hold their own ambitions? What is it like being the always-beta girl? Also, since most of us are not ‘alphas,’ it seemed like a useful perch from which to tell the story.”

As the story unfolds, nearly everyone starts doing bad things and readers don’t know who they — or Addy — can really trust, which is what Abbott wanted. That being said, she revealed that Beth is the character she has the most empathy for.

“She is the putative troublemaker here, but I grew to love her,” said Abbott. “Her bruised and dented heart. The more I fell for her, the more space I gave her, the more I granted her. I definitely get that she can come across as a ‘mean girl,’ or as a villain (she behaves very badly in the book), but I don’t see her that way myself. She’s my girl.”

Dare Me premieres Sunday, December 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on USA.

