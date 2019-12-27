USC vs Iowa Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 22 USC Trojans will meet in the Holiday Bowl on Friday at SDCCU Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of USC vs Iowa on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox Sports 1. The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of USC vs Iowa on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox Sports 1. It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling by far the cheapest streaming service with FS1 if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch USC vs Iowa live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Fox Sports 1 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of USC vs Iowa on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2019 Holiday Bowl Preview

The Trojans won their third in a row their last time out, besting the UCLA Bruins 52-35 at home.

USC freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis set a new school single-game passing record, throwing for 515 yards. He broke Matt Barkley’s mark of 493, set in 2012.

“Obviously it’s an honor to be among that list but I think it just reflect what the receiving core and the players around me,” Slovis said, according to 247 Sports. “Like [head coach Clay Helton] has said before, the receivers have over 100 yards and I don’t think any of those other guys had an opportunity to have their four receivers do that, making it a testament to the players here.”

For the first time in program history, the Trojans had four players surpass 100 receiving yards in a game. Michael Pittman (104 yards) joined fellow wideouts Drake London (142 yards), Amon-Ra St. Brown (128), and Tyler Vaughns in the 100-plus club with a 7-yard catch with five minutes on the clock, his 13th grab of the game.

“So, we actually did know that [I was under 100 yards],” Pittman said, per 247 Sports. “I had like three yards to get and then we just threw it real quick and then I came out the game. But, I mean, if we would have kept playing it would have happened anyway, so.”

The Hawkeyes have also won three straight. In their regular season finale, they edged the Nebraska Cornhuskers 27-24 on kicker Keith Duncan’s 48-yard field goal with a second remaining on a cold and damp afternoon.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz awarded Duncan, who walked on in 2016, a scholarship after the victory.

“Every field goal I’m hungry for, especially in a situation like that with tough conditions,” Hawkeyes kicker Keith Duncan said, according to The Associated Press. “That’s why you become a kicker. You’ve got to be hungry and not scared.”

Hawkeyes defensive end A.J. Epenesa recorded a pair of sacks, setting career highs with 14 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss.

“You always love to win this game,” Epenesa said, per AP. “They joined the Big Ten not too long ago but it’s turned into a pretty hard-headed rivalry between the two of us. If it’s between whose corn is better, which team you like more or what state you’re from, there’s a lot of pride on both sides of this. When you can come out and win it, especially in other people’s stadium, it adds a little extra to it.”