Usman vs Covington Live Stream: How to Watch UFC 245 PPV

Kamaru Usman will put his welterweight belt on the line against Colby Covington on Saturday at UFC 245, which will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, NV.

The UFC 245 main card begins at 10 p.m. ET, and Usman vs Covington is fifth (last) on the card. In order to watch a live stream of the fight on your computer, phone or streaming device, you’ll need to buy the PPV. Here’s everything you need to know to do that:

How to Buy UFC 245 PPV

You need a subscription to ESPN+ in order to purchase UFC 245, so your options for ordering vary depending on whether or not you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 245 ($59.99 value) for just $79.98:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 245

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can still get the special bundle price. But instead of starting a new ESPN+ subscription, you’ll just extend your current ESPN+ subscription by a year and get the UFC 245 PPV for a total of $79.98:

Upgrade ESPN+ & Buy UFC 245

If you already have ESPN+ and only want to purchase the UFC 245 PPV, you can go here and then select the “Only looking for UFC 245? Get it for $59.99 here” link.

Where to Watch Usman vs Covington

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch Usman vs Covington and the complete UFC 245 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch the early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV). You can also watch the second set of prelims (ESPN2) this way if you sign in with a cable provider.

Usman vs Covington Preview

Covington (15-1 MMA, 10-1 UFC) has predictably spent much of the run-up to UFC 245 attempting to antagonize Usman (15-1, 10-0), and many MMA fans, with over-the-line taunts.

He’s repeatedly mocked the 2018 passing of Glenn Robinson, who founded Usman’s former team, Blackzilians. He’s accused his opponent of doping. And he’s claimed that Usman, who was born in Nigeria and moved to the United States at 8, isn’t from Africa.

“He’s out here claiming to be the first Nigerian-born, African champion. He was born in Dallas,” Covington told MMA Fighting. “He went to college in Nebraska. He was wiping the mats at the Olympic training center in Colorado, and now he lives in Boca Raton (Fla.). There ain’t no Nigerian nightmares in Boca. The only things in Boca are early bird specials.”

Usman told The Undefeated that he doesn’t plan to let his emotions interfere with his game plan.

“I have respect for every fighter I step in the ring with, and we both understand the battle of attrition — how to fight and wear guys out,” he said. “And while, on one hand, I want to crush and destroy him, I think the best thing for me to do is stay in control of my thoughts.

“I want to avoid going out with a preconceived notion that I’m going to kill this guy, and hurt this guy. Either I’m going to finish him off early. Or I’m going to deliver a beating for five rounds.”

According to former light heavyweight champ Jon Jones, Covington’s former roommate at Iowa Central Community College, Covington has drawn the ire of fighters across the promotion.

“I’ve made a lot of mistakes and a lot of people don’t consider me a good person, but coming from me, Colby’s a really bad person,” Jones said, per MMA Junkie. “He really is. He really, really is.”

UFC 245 Card

Main Card (10 p.m. ET)

Kamaru Usman (champion) vs. Colby Covington, welterweight

Max Holloway (champion) vs. Alexander Volkanovski, featherweight

Amanda Nunes (champion) vs. Germaine de Randamie, women’s bantamweight

José Aldo vs. Marlon Moraes, bantamweight

Urijah Faber vs. Petr Yan, bantamweight

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET)

Mike Perry vs. Geoff Neal, welterweight

Irene Aldana vs. Ketlen Vieira, women’s bantamweight

Ian Heinisch vs. Omari Akhmedov, middleweight

Matt Brown vs. Ben Saunders, welterweight

Early Preliminary Card (6:30 p.m. ET)

Chase Hooper vs. Daniel Teymur, featherweight

Kai Kara-France vs. Brandon Moreno, flyweight

Jessica Eye vs. Viviane Araujo, women’s flyweight

Oskar Piechota vs. Punahele Soriano, middleweight