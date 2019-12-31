Virginia Tech vs Kentucky Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Virginia Tech Hokies will meet the Kentucky Wildcats in the Belk Bowl at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Virginia Tech vs Kentucky on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package comes with 32 channels, including ESPN. It costs $25 for the first month ($35 per month after that), which makes Sling by far the cheapest streaming service with the ESPN channels if you plan on keeping it long term:

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Virginia Tech vs Kentucky live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

ESPN is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Virginia Tech vs Kentucky on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2019 Belk Bowl Preview

The Hokies went 8-4 in 2019, earning a trip to a 27th consecutive bowl game. A year ago, they fell to the Cincinnati Bearcats 35-31 in the Military Bowl.

Virginia Tech went to the Belk Bowl in 2016, besting the Arkansas Razorbacks 35-24.

“I’m proud of the way our team battled and competed to earn another bowl berth for Virginia Tech,” Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente said, according to the Belk Bowl’s official website. “We enjoyed a fabulous experience during our trip to the Belk Bowl in 2016 and we can’t wait to go back.”

In their regular season finale, the Hokies fell to the Virginia Cavaliers 39-30 with a trip to the ACC title game on the line.

Virginia Tech led 27-20 heading into the fourth quarter. Down by three in the final two minutes, Hokies quarterback Hendon Hooker took sacks on three straight plays, fumbling on the final takedown. The Cavaliers recovered in the end zone for the game-icing score.

“We got in a situation there at the end of the game where everybody knows we’re throwing the ball,” Fuente said, according to The Associated Press. “That’s not our strength.”

The Wildcats, at 7-5, have now reached a bowl game in four consecutive seasons following a five-year drought. Last year, they edged the Penn State Nittany Lions 27-24 in the Citrus Bowl.

“We’re honored to be invited to the Belk Bowl to play an outstanding opponent in Virginia Tech,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said, per the Belk Bowl site. “Our team fought through a lot of adversity this season and I’m proud of our players for earning another bowl bid.”

The Wildcats closed their regular season with three consecutive victories, topping the Louisville Cardinals 45-13 in their finale. Lynn Bowden Jr., who after four games moved from wide receiver to quarterback in the wake of injuries to two signal callers, rushed 22 times for 284 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Cardinals tallied a 56-yard touchdown run in the final seconds of the first half to cut Kentucky’s advantage to 17-13.

“We felt we were in control the entire game outside of that last 20 seconds, 30 seconds of the first half,” Stoops said, per AP.

“To take that kind of a gut punch when you feel like you’re completely dominating can take the wind out of your sails, but it didn’t. Not one bit with this group.

“But we didn’t flinch. Lynn said, ‘don’t worry about it, I got you,’ and he did. What can you say about Lynn? He’s truly remarkable in so many ways.”