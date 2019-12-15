Virginia vs Georgetown Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The top-seeded Virginia Cavaliers and the third-seeded Georgetown Hoyas will meet in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament final on Sunday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Virginia vs Georgetown Preview

Each squad reached the national title game on the strength of a rain-soaked victory in the College Cup semifinals on Friday.

Daryl Dike scored twice in the first half of Virginia’s clash with the fourth-seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons to power his side to a 2-1 victory.

The forward opened the scoring in the 19th minute, tracking a bouncing ball toward the right side of Wake Forest’s goal line before blasting a rocket over the keeper’s head. Four minutes later, he put the Cavaliers up 2-0 with a glancing header off a corner kick.

Dike went scoreless through the team’s first three tournament matches

“We’re thrilled to be competing Sunday for a national championship,” Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “I give a lot of credit and have a lot of respect for our opponent tonight. I thought it was a pretty good game, given the conditions… I really did feel like goals were coming (for Dike). I think it was his time.”

Cavaliers keeper Colin Shutler, who leads Division I with 15 shutouts this season, made a career-high 7 saves.

“We always make a huge emphasis on getting a clean sheet. We didn’t get it tonight, unfortunately, but I did everything I could to just keep them off the board,” Shutler said, per Pro Soccer USA. “We bent, but we never broke. All credit to the guys on the field. They worked their asses off.”

Before Virginia’s victory, Georgetown bested the seventh-seeded Stanford Cardinal 2-0 behind goals from midfielders Sean Zawadzki and Foster McCune.

The Hoyas are seeking their first national title. The Cavaliers, whose campus sits about eight miles from Georgetown’s, have seven national championships. The nearby Maryland Terrapins have won four. The Howard Bison and the Navy Midshipmen, who also reside in the D.C. area, have won national titles in soccer as well, in 1974 and 1964, respectively.

“We are like the kid brother pulling on the bottom of their jerseys,” Georgetown head coach Brian Wiese said, according to The Washington Post. “Hey, we want to play, too! That is the fun thing about our area. It has such great programs to measure yourself. We’re trying to crash the party.”

He added: “Virginia is like the Evil Empire. They might as well be wearing Darth Vader masks. Not because they are bad guys but because they’ve been so good. They are not only the regional benchmark but the national benchmark. Can you match what they are doing?”