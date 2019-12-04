Virginia vs Purdue Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Purdue Boilermakers basketball team will host the No. 5 Virginia Cavaliers in Big Ten/ACC Challenge play on Wednesday at Mackey Arena.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ESPN2.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Virginia vs Purdue on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ESPN2 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Virginia vs Purdue on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle comes with 25-plus live TV channels, including ESPN2.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of Virginia vs Purdue on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Virginia vs Purdue Preview

The Cavaliers dominated the Maine Black Bears 46-26 at home a week ago, improving to 7-0 on the season. Maine’s 26 points tied for the fewest surrendered by Virginia in the shot-clock era, which began in 1985-86.

Virginia redshirt senior forward Mamadi Diakite scored 15 points and pulled down 7 rebounds, both game highs, adding a pair of steals and a block.

He said that at halftime, with the Cavaliers up 24-14, strength and conditioning coach Mike Curtis challenged the team to hold Maine under 30 points.

“I mean, it was great,” Diakite said, according to 247 Sports. “At halftime, Mike Curtis said he didn’t want us to let that team get to 30 and there would be some consequences to it. So, not wanting to do more stuff later on this week, I challenged the guys to get down and make sure the other team doesn’t get anything — they only get the best out of us.”

Playing without second-leading scorer Braxton Key — who suffered a wrist injury three days earlier in the team’s Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament title game victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils — the Cavaliers shot just 17-of-44 (38.6%) from the field.

While Virginia ranks first out of 353 Division I teams in points surrendered per game (40.3) and defensive field goal percentage (28.8%), they’re 349th in points per game (55.1) and 299th in field goal percentage (40.5%).

“Maine they just got, you know, more and more they sunk it in and they jammed in,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said, per 247 Sports. “That’s a tough feeling. It’s almost like sitting in a zone and daring you to shoot. It wasn’t a whole lot of room out there, but absolutely, you just keep working defensively and making it hard to shoot so you can stay in the games.”

The Boilermakers had a three-game winning streak snapped on Saturday, falling to the Florida State Seminoles 63-60 in overtime in the Emerald Coast Classic championship game.

Junior center Matt Haarms led Purdue with 16 points on 6-of-6 shooting, tying for a team high with 8 rebounds.

The Boilermakers carried a massive advantage on the boards — outrebounding the Seminoles 48-33 overall and 18-10 on the offensive glass — but shot just 21-of-62 (33.9%) from the field and committed 24 turnovers.

“They make it so difficult on offense,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said, according to The Associated Press. “Our defense is definitely ahead of our offense in terms of what we can and what we can’t do against quality opponents. We outrebounded them by 15. They are pretty long and athletic. I think that’s something we can hang our hat on as a positive.”