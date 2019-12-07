‘A Christmas Love Story’ Live Stream: Watch Hallmark’s Hall of Fame Movie Online

Tonight, Hallmark is premiering its Hall of Fame movie for Christmas 2019 called A Christmas Love Story. The movie premieres tonight (Saturday, December 7) at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Here are all the details you need about how to watch this movie online if you don’t have cable.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama are included in FuboTV.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

FuboTV comes with Cloud DVR and a "72-Hour Lookback" feature.

Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama are all included in Philo's main channel bundle.

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other supported device via the Philo app.

Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later, and comes with a 72-hour rewind feature.

AT&T TV Now offers different channel bundles that include Hallmark.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone, tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

AT&T TV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

‘A Christmas Love Story’ Preview & More

The synopsis for tonight’s movie reads: “Tony Award-winning Kristin Chenoweth stars as a youth choir director who needs to write a big song for a Christmas Eve show. She is distracted from her task when a boy with a golden voice joins her choir, which comes as a surprise to his widowed father, portrayed by Scott Wolf.”

And here’s a behind-the-scenes clip for the movie.

Here’s Kevin Quinn’s interview about the movie.

And here’s a trailer:

Hallmark also released this On Location video about the movie.

Tomorrow night, Christmas at Dollywood airs on December 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern, starring Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, and Dolly Parton. The synopsis reads: “In the film, Rachel Lewis (McKellar) is a single mom and award-winning Broadway producer who learns investors have mismanaged her latest theatrical — a holiday extravaganza — into bankruptcy, forcing the show to close before it even opens. Dismayed, Rachel’s friend calls from Tennessee to tell her about an opportunity to produce a show for the 20th anniversary of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood. The only caveat? Rachel will have to work with Luke Hakman, Dollywood’s entertainment director who sees the holiday show as a stepping stone to become the park’s new general manager. As the pair make compromises to please their boss, Rachel and Luke realize love can come in the most unexpected of places.”

Hallmark Movies Now Does Not Live Stream 2019 Movies

If you’re interested in streaming A Christmas Love Story, please note that Hallmark Movies Now is a great streaming service for Hallmark Christmas movies, but the service does not provide a live stream for Hallmark Channel’s 2019 movies or Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ 2019 movies.

On Facebook, one viewer asked if the Countdown to Christmas movies would be available on Hallmark Movies Now. The page answered: “While HMN will have its own set of Christmas movies, exclusive to the service, the new 2019 Christmas movies will only be available on our cable channels.”

So if you’re wanting to watch the movie online tonight, you’ll need to try one of the other options listed earlier in this story.