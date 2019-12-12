How to Watch ‘A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy’ Online

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are back for another year of Christmas fun with their second annual “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy” special. The 2019 holiday segment airs Thursday, December 12 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on NBC. The network’s description for the special reads, “John Legend and Chrissy Teigen get into the holiday spirit with family and friends, including Darren Criss, Raphael Saadiq, Awkwafina, Kim Kardashian West, Zach Galifianakis and many more.”

The Holiday Segment Features Plenty of Special Guests & Musical Performances by Legend

John Legend – Bring Me Love (Live from A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy)Watch John Legend's "Bring Me Love" from NBC’s A Legendary Christmas Holiday Special! Listen to John’s new album, ‘A Legendary Christmas,’ everywhere this holiday season: http://smarturl.it/ALegendaryChristmas Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/ALegendaryChristmas/applemusic Amazon Music: http://smarturl.it/ALegendaryChristmas/az iTunes: http://smarturl.it/ALegendaryChristmas/itunes Spotify: http://smarturl.it/ALegendaryChristmas/spotify Follow John Legend: Instagram: http://instagram.com/johnlegend Facebook: http://facebook.com/johnlegend Twitter: http://twitter.com/johnlegend 2018-12-12T15:00:05.000Z

The star-studded variety show features fun, holiday segments such as “surprise caroling,” a mac-and-cheese cook-off, and a nightmare sequence involving Teigen auditioning for The Voice, according to EW. There will be several special guests, including Awkwafina, Kim Kardashian, Queer Eye’s Fab Five and many more. Viewers can also expect plenty of musical performances from Legend throughout the night.

Last year’s special featured much of the same, with Darren Criss, Jane Lynch, Raphael Saadiq, and Meghan Trainor joining Legend and Teigen to surprise a few unsuspecting families with some holiday caroling fun. You can check out a clip of last year’s caroling segment here.

Legend recently made headlines after releasing a remix of Frank Loesser’s original holiday classic “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” Legend and Clarkson put their own spin of the song, which has been shrouded in controversy the last few years in light of the #MeToo movement, and made it more consent-friendly.

John Legend – Baby, It's Cold Outside (Official Audio) ft. Kelly ClarksonListen to John Legend's "Baby It's Cold Outside" featuring Kelly Clarkson from the deluxe edition of his holiday album, 'A Legendary Christmas,' available everywhere: https://found.ee/alegendarychristmasdeluxe Follow John Legend: Instagram: http://instagram.com/johnlegend Facebook: http://facebook.com/johnlegend Twitter: http://twitter.com/johnlegend Follow Kelly Clarkson Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kellyclarkson/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kellyclarkson/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/kellyclarkson https://www.johnlegend.com/ #JohnLegend #ALegendaryChristmas #KellyClarkson 2019-11-08T05:00:01.000Z

After receiving a significant amount of backlash for the remix, Legend defended his version of the song, telling The Guardian, “The song was supposed to be silly!”

“It wasn’t supposed to be preachy at all,” Legend added. “I never disparaged the old version. And, by the way, the original writer, or his family, gets paid for my version too.” The song features on his holiday album, A Legendary Christmas: Deluxe Edition, and changes the lyrics of the original version (circa 1944), giving it a more modern, less controversial sound.

Tune in Thursday, December 12 at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on NBC to catch the second annual “A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy” holiday special. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

