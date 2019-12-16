How to Watch ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ Holiday Edition Online

The Brady Bunch made a splash when they reunited for A Very Brady Renovation, and fans liked it so much they decided to come back for a holiday edition. The special will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Monday, December 16.

‘A Very Brady Renovation’ Holiday Edition Preview

The holiday edition will feature Ree Drummond, star of Food Network’s Pioneer Woman, and Jasmine Roth, star of HGTV’s Hidden Potential, as they team up with the Brady Bunch cast to create 70s-inspired meals. They will also help the cast create DIY decorations to adorn their famed sitcom house.

Drummond said that the experience of cooking with the Brady Bunch was surreal, as she grew up watching them on television. “I watched the show every day after school. I memorized episodes and scenes and felt like the characters were my siblings,” she told TV Insider. “When Greg [Williams] made his toast, it was this hold-back-the-tears moment. It reminded me of everything that’s good in the world.”

The Brady cast members who will appearing on the episode include:

Barry Williams (Greg)

Maureen McCormick (Marcia)

Christopher Knight (Peter)

Eve Plumb (Jan)

Mike Lookinland (Bobby)

Susan Olsen (Cindy)

Roth, who worked on the last renovation show, told the Boston Herald that the chemistry between the cast is still there decades later. “Obviously they’re not a biological family; they’re not family members, per se. But because they grew up together and they were a TV family, you do get that sense of family,” she gushed.

“I mean, it’s not professional necessarily, it’s not stuffy or anything like that. It would be like hanging out with a bunch of brothers and sisters,” Roth added. “And I don’t know how it is when you get together with your family but there’s jokes, there’s dissing on each other but there’s a lot of love and it was a really fun time.”