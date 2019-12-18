How to Watch Alabama vs Samford Basketball Online

Alabama (4-5) has a chance to climb to .500 as they hit the road to take on Samford (6-6) at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena on Wednesday.

How to Watch Alabama vs Samford

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Alabama vs Samford live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Alabama vs Samford Preview

The Crimson Tide have been all over the map this season — from the Bahamas to Rhode Island — so a trip to face in-state opponent Samford close by in Birmingham for a “road game” will seem like a minor road trip as Alabama looks for a third win in four tries. Around 15,000 fans are expected for the contest.

“It’s technically a road game but we hope to have a good crowd there,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said on Tuesday. “It’s our last chance to play in Birmingham for a while because they are going to start construction on renovating the arena. Birmingham is important to us. We are recruiting there. So we hope for a good turnout.”

Alabama has been banged up, but Oats expects his team to be relatively healthy heading into the New Year.

“All nine of the guys we have are healthy enough to be playing,” Oats said on Tuesday. “We have held three of them out of practice this week — Herb Jones (elbow), Beetle Bolden (hand and wrist) and Alex Reese (ankle). In these two games (Samford and Belmont) we just want them to be available to play. We’re hopeful that after Christmas break, we can get them more involved in practices as well.”

Last time out, Alabama was the victim of a Penn State comeback, falling in heartbreaking fashion 73-71 to No. 23 Penn State. James Bolden led the way for Alabama, netting 15 points. Forward Alex Reese was the only other starter in double figures, with 12 points.

The 4-5 start has been disappointing for the Tide, but it’s been a journey early in the season against some stiff competition.

“Nobody thought we’d be 4-5, especially myself,” Oats said this week. “It has been a tough schedule. We’ve played some hard teams. We’ve had some injuries. Not to make excuses. We’ve got to do a better job, we’ve got to close out games.”

Playing against Alabama is a big opportunity for Samford, who are relishing the opportunity.

“Being in Birmingham, playing Alabama, it’s huge for our program,” Padgett said Tuesday. “It’s huge but it’s obviously bigger if you can find a way to come out and get a win. It could be program-changing.

“It’s the marquee — I know Auburn right now — but in the state, Alabama is the marquee name in the state for all sports. Being able to go beat them, or play them — either one is good for our program.”