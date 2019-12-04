How to Watch Alaskan Bush People Season 11 Online

Alaskan Bush People returns to the Discovery Channel with a new season of isolation and adventure.

Season 11 premieres Wednesday, December 4, at 8 p.m ET/PT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Discovery Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Discovery is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

Start Your Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch Alaskan Bush People live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

Discovery is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Alaskan Bush People on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle comes with 40-plus live TV channels, including Discovery.

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of Alaskan Bush People on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Season 11 Preview

The Brown family are back to tackle the challenges of a life away from the outside world. This season, they’ve got plans that could change everything. Always fearless and never ones to give up, this unique “wolfpack” is set for whatever nature can throw at them. Of course, a new arrival is expected to shake everything up.

On the series’ season premiere, “Wind and Water”, the family goes forward with their ideas for the mountain. Bear, along with other members, decide that now is the time to undertake a few ambitious goals. The first step is working with a 50-foot windmill that must be moved. Taking it down is only the initial challenge they encounter on this exciting journey. It’s a project that does not wrap up in one episode. Viewers instead have to wait for this one to conclude during the season.

Episode two, “Bears of a Feather”, sees the family dealing with the perils of wildlife. Nolan gets a surprise visitor to his tent and discovers it might not have friendly intentions. The arrival also prompts the family to guess what predators might be attracted to in the area. Suspicions point to three new guests at the ranch as their target. Viewers who followed the windmill adventure during the season premiere will get another glimpse into its progress. The larger than life project could be putting some of the family in danger. As few express reservations, others are willing to go forward with the plans as is.

Fans interested in seeing Raiven finally appear on series should get their wish in season 11. The couple have been a constant source of conversation and speculation. It’s been an up and down year for the pair. As Discovery Channel execs hoped to promote a full gamut of emotions between the budding relationship, they equally saw it fall apart just as quickly. While Raiven and Bear are no longer romantically involved, they are expecting a child in April of 2020. Both have taken to social media with frequent updates about mom and baby. The updates should only continue to grow as she makes her presence known on the series itself. With an impending birth, the family is poised to make way for some added surprises.

Of his feelings about the relationship and the baby, Bear has been open with his thoughts. “Once again, Raiven and I have decided that we are better as friends! So we’ve gone our separate ways! We, however, are still both looking forward to raising our little miracle as co-parents. … If Raiven or I decide to date anyone in the future, we will both be okay with it!” he wrote. We just want everybody to be happy! I won’t be dating anyone else for some time! I still have feelings for Raiven! I respectfully ask everybody to please give her some space and peace of mind! Thank you for all your support! Stay AWESOME and God bless!!”