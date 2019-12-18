How to Watch ‘All in the Family’ & ‘Good Times’ Remake Online

All in the Family and Good Times, two beloved sitcoms from the 1970s, are back for a special live presentation tonight, December 18 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on ABC. The two classic TV reboots will feature a star-studded cast, including Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ellie Kemper and Ike Barinholtz. Tiffany Haddish, Viola Davis, Andre Braugher, Jay Pharoah, Asante Blackk, and Corinne Foxx will also star in the live remake.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets).

Get YouTube TV

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

The Live Special Features Woody Harrelson & Marisa Tomei, Who Played Archie & Edith Bunker in the May Remake

Tonight’s broadcast is a sequel to the Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s ‘All in the Family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ recreation, which aired in May, 2019. Harrelson, Tomei, Kemper and Barinholtz will reprise their roles as Archie and Edith Bunker, Gloria Stivic and Meathead on All In the Family, while Haddish, Davis, Braugher, Pharoah, Blackk, Foxx, and Jharrel Jerome will all star on the Good Times remake.

“The holiday season is the perfect time for families to come together and enjoy another Live in Front of a Studio Audience special on ABC,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said Tuesday in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Only Jimmy and Norman can top what they accomplished the first time. From the superstar talent to the unforgettable music and the richly deserved Emmy win, their collective vision has introduced a whole new generation of people to these groundbreaking and timeless stories — and now with Good Times as part of the lineup, this will surely be another can’t-miss television event.”

The original May special averaged 14.29 million total viewers and a 2.86 rating in adults 18-49 across all platforms, according to Deadline. The show reached 23.5 million total viewers for its original Wednesday broadcast as well as the two encore airings on Saturday, May 25, and Saturday, August 17. The live special was also nominated for three Emmy Awards, and took home the prize for Outstanding Variety Special (Live), making history for series’ creator Norman Lear, who became the oldest winner ever at 97-years-old.

Tune in Wednesday, December 18 at 8 p.m EST/7 p.m. CST to catch ABC’s Live In Front Of A Studio Audience remake of the beloved sitcoms All In the Family and Good Times. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

READ NEXT: All in the Family & Good Times Remake Cast & Spoilers

