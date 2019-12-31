How to Watch Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen’s New Year’s Eve Online (2019-2020)

Tonight, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be co-hosting CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve online event. The event is called New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen and it starts at 8 p.m. Eastern. Read on to learn all about the event and how to watch it online.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of CNN on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

CNN Live Stream Options

CNN will also be live streaming the event from CNN.com’s homepage. You can also watch on mobile devices using CNN’s app for iOS and Android.

Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen NYE Preview

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will start at 8 p.m. Eastern, live from Times Square. This is the third year that Cooper and Cohen have co-hosted. At 12:30 a.m. Eastern, they’ll hand over the show to Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon, who will host a countdown from Nashville’s Music City Midnight Celebration, ringing in the New Year on Central time.

The event will include performances by Christina Aguilera, Lenny Kravitz, Shania Twain, Patti Labelle, Keith Urban, 50 Cent, The Chainsmokers, and Dulce Sloan. Just before the Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen event, CNN will host an hour-long All the Best, All the Worst 2019 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Anderson Cooper used to host this event with Kathy Griffin, but the network severed ties with her after she posted a photo with a fake head that looked like President Donald Trump. Cooper’s friend, Cohen, became the co-host afterward. Before their first New Year’s Eve collaboration, Cooper said in a statement: “Andy is the life of the party wherever he goes, and what bigger party is there than New Year’s Eve? It is going to be a blast. I’ve been friends with Anderson for 25 years. We’ve traveled the world together … and it’s all led to this one huge night!”

Last year, Cohen was a little controversial when he refused to close his umbrella when it was pouring down rain about 80 minutes into the broadcast, Deadline reported. Times Square Alliance forced him to close his clear umbrella, and Cohen told live viewers: “But now they are threatening to pull CNN’s spot from the credentials from Times Square for next year! This umbrella is such a threat to the Times Square Alliance?! And what does the Times Square Alliance do besides F with my New Year’s Eve?! So, fine! Univision has their umbrellas over there. We stand with Univision!”

If you want to join in on New Year’s greetings, use #CNNNYE and you may see your message show up on CNN’s bottom ticker.

