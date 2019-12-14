How to Watch Army vs Buffalo Basketball

The Buffalo Bulls basketball team will host the Army Black Knights at Alumni Arena on Saturday.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch Army vs Buffalo

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Army vs Buffalo live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Army vs Buffalo Preview

The Bulls improved to 6-3 on Sunday, besting the previously undefeated DePaul Blue Demons 74-69 on the road.

Buffalo shot just 26-of-70 (37.1%) from the field and turned the ball over 19 times, but they dominated the boards, outrebounding DePaul 53-40 (17-10 on the offensive glass).

Bulls junior guard Jayvon Graves dropped a game-high 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, pulling down 7 rebounds.

“I can’t say enough about the effort of these guys today,” Buffalo head coach Jim Whitesell said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “I thought our coaches and our scout team did an excellent job preparing us for success and the team went out there and executed the game plan against an outstanding DePaul team.”

Graves averages 17.1 points per game, leading the team and ranking fourth among MAC players, to go with 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Days before the DePaul victory, Whitesell told The Spectrum that Graves’ passing stood out back when the Bulls were recruiting the guard.

“When I saw him in AAU, I really liked his game but the biggest thing is I thought he knew how to pass the ball,” Whitesell said, according to The Spectrum. “I mean I knew he could score, but the thing is he had good natural instincts of making his teammates better”

Graves ranked fourth on the team in scoring last season, behind three of the five seniors who’ve since graduated.

“I know my game can speak for itself,” Graves said ahead of the win over the Blue Demons, per The Spectrum. “But I think leadership, taking ownership, being the example [is where I need to improve].”

He added: “[I want to] be more vocal and leading by example. [I’m going to] breath first on the floor [and] the last to leave.”

The Black Knights are on a two-game skid, most recently losing to the Merrimack Warriors 69-60 on the road to fall to 4-5 on the year.

Army seniors Matt Wilson, a forward, and Tommy Funk, a guard, scored 18 apiece, tied for a game high. Wilson led all participants with 11 rebounds.

Despite failing to record an assist in the defeat, Funk leads all Patriot League players with 6.3 assists per game. Bucknell junior guard Jimmy Sotos ranks second with 4.2 dimes per contest.

Funk leads the team in points per game (14.2) and ranks second behind Wilson with 5.1 rebounds per game.

“I just go out there to compete and win with my teammates,” Funk said in November, according to the Burlington County Times. “It’s kind of how I’ve been my whole life. Whatever it may be, I always want to come out on top.”