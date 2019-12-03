How to Watch Baylor vs Maryland Eastern Basketball Online

The No. 18 Baylor Bears basketball team will host the Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks at the Ferrell Center on Tuesday.

How to Watch Baylor vs Maryland Eastern Shore

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Baylor vs Maryland Eastern live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Baylor vs Maryland Eastern Preview

The Bears are coming off a triumphant run at the Myrtle Beach Invitational. On Sunday, they bested the then-No. 17 Villanova Wildcats 87-78 in the tournament title game, improving to 5-1 on the season.

Baylor shot 32-of-59 (52.5%) from the field and committed just 5 turnovers.

“I think it’s one of those wins that will travel with you the whole year,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew said, according to the Waco Tribune-Herald. “Villanova is an outstanding team. Defensively, we were able to see some areas where we can get better in, and at the same time it’s one of the best offenses in the country. Offensively, we were able to execute at a high rate.”

Bears sophomore guard Jared Butler scored a team-high 22 points to go with 3 assists, a pair of steals, and a block.

Baylor trailed by 6 with 12 and a half minutes to play, then closed the game on a 36-19 run.

“I learned our team is tough,” Butler said, per the Waco Tribune-Herald. “When I say tough, I mean the game was a bunch of punches and we were going to see who punched last, really. Villanova’s offense is incredible and we had a game plan. I learned our toughness and mental toughness was up to par. That’s a great feeling to know.”

On Monday, the Bears jumped from No. 24 to No. 18 in the Associated Press poll.

The Hawks, nine games into their season, are still searching for their first victory. They went 7-25 in each of their last two seasons.

Maryland Eastern Shore head coach Jason Crafton has experience bringing teams from the doldrums to respectability. Before taking the helm of the Hawks in April, he served as head coach of Division II’s Nyack College Warriors for six seasons. The year before his arrival, the Warriors posted a 1-27 record. In his second season, they went 10-16 overall and 8-11 in Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference play.

“It’s a similar type of challenge, different setting since that was my alma mater and I played there, so when I went back to Nyack, I had a really good feel for what we needed to do,” Crafton said in June, according to The Daily Times. “Here, I have a good feel for what we need to do, but defining it is going to take some time. We’ve got a big, beautiful campus here, such great opportunities here in regard to the degree programs, so it’s been a learning process for me learning all the things we can use in our recruiting process. We really want to get (recruits) excited about this entire experience.”