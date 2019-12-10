How to Watch Belichick and Saban HBO Documentary Online Without Cable

Two of the most successful coaches in the history of football will collaborate for an in-depth look at their friendship and respective careers when Bill Belichick and Nick Saban sit down for HBO’s Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching.

‘Belichick & Saban: The Art of Coaching’ Preview

While The Art of Coaching will highlight both Belichick’s unparalleled run with the New England Patriots and Saban’s incredible tenure with the Alabama Crimson Tide, it will also tell the story of the four-decade friendship between the two legendary coaches. According to HBO, Saban and Belichick will “discuss topics that haven’t been publicly shared before, including their fathers’ influences on their respective careers, their tenure with the Cleveland Browns in the 1990s and how they form bonds with the next generation of players.”

The two coached in Cleveland from 1991-1994, when Belichick had his first job as head coach with the Browns, and Saban served as his defensive coordinator. Since that time, both have obviously gone on to have hugely successful careers elsewhere. Belichick has won an NFL-record six Super Bowls in New England (and eight total including his time as an assistant), and Saban has won six national championships in the NCAA with Alabama and the LSU Tigers.

The 73-minute film promises to reveal a great deal about their collective history. “Nick was the first coach I hired and the best coach I hired,” Belichick says in the trailer for the HBO special. “Certainly, there was some tough love there,” Belichick notes about how he taught Saban after taking him under his wing. He also learned a great deal from the current Crimson Tide coach.

“To this day, I still take some of the drills and techniques that I learned from him that I thought were better than what I was doing,” Belichick says, referencing the way Saban has influenced him and his coaching.

The film also provides a unique look at two individuals who have experienced and sustained greatness for an incredible period. “There’s a lot of people that will take the challenge to climb the mountain,” Saban says in the film. “But when you get to the top of the mountain, you become the mountain,” he says while noting that “the most challenging thing to me is to keep the guys motivated.”

The Art of Coaching is directed by Ken Rodgers, the Emmy award-winning producer of Hard Knocks who also directed the Belichick-centered ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “The Two Bills.”