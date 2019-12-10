How to Watch Coppin State vs Davidson Basketball

After nearly a month away, the Davidson Wildcats (4-5) return home as they look to turn around a slow start against the visiting Coppin State Eagles (4-6) on Tuesday.

Coppin State vs Davidson Preview

Davidson was able to turn things around after dropping three of their last four, knocking off Northeastern on Dec. 7 with some strong perimeter defense on the best 3-point shooting team in the nation.

Wildcats senior Jon Axel Gudmundsson — from Iceland — scored a season-high 28 points to lead Davidson past Northeastern 70-63.

“We made a lot of mistakes,” Davidson head coach Bob McKillop said on his postgame show. “There’s no doubt about it. But the one mistake we did not make is that we did not stop fighting. When you fight for 40 minutes, you make up for mistakes.”

Gudmundsson was averaging just a shade over 10 points entering the game — not the follow up season most expected after he wrangled A-10 player of the year honors as a junior.

“Jon now has a target on him,” McKillop said. “As the A-10 player of the year, he’s put a tremendous amount of pressure on himself. He hasn’t been enjoying playing the game. It’s made him struggle. That takes away one of his greatest strengths from last year: you could see he loved playing the game. Now he’s trying to find that joy again.”

The win gets Davidson back on track as they look to climb above the .500 mark and head coach

“We still have wonderful goals in front of us,” McKillop told the Charolette Observer. “Trying to become the best team we can, that hasn’t been destroyed. Our work ethic hasn’t dropped off. Our attention to detail hasn’t dropped off. Our feelings about each other are stronger than ever.

“I’m convinced something good will come from this adversity. It has educated us, sharpened us, toughened us, hardened us.”

Coppin State picked up a win its last time out, beating East Carolina 85-75 with five players in double-figures. Koby Thomas led the way for the Eagles with a team-high 19 points and eight rebounds.

McKnight has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.6 over his last five games.

Davidson can expect a fast pace than normal against Coppin State. The Eagles are one of the faster playing teams in the nation, averaging 77.6 possessions per game — the 10th-most in Division I.

Davidson is a massive 17.5-points favorite for the game, which has a total of 149 points.