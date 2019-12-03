How to Watch Dayton vs Houston Baptist Basketball

The No. 19 Dayton Flyers basketball team will host the Houston Baptist Huskies on Tuesday.

Dayton vs Houston Baptist Preview

The Flyers suffered their first defeat of the season on Wednesday, falling to the now-No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks 90-84 in overtime in the Maui Invitational championship game.

Redshirt senior forward Ryan Mikesell led Dayton with 19 points, adding 5 rebounds and 4 assists as the team dropped to 5-1 on the year. Redshirt sophomore big man Obi Toppin pulled down a game-high 9 rebounds, scoring 18 points and notching a team-high 3 blocks.

“Obviously, it’s a tough loss,” Dayton head coach Anthony Grant said, according to The Associated Press, “but like I told them in the locker room, whatever it was, five, six days ago when we came here we wanted to find out what we needed to do as a team to continue to move forward, I think these guys did a great job of answering that. They fought obviously to the very end.”

Having bested the Georgia Bulldogs and the Virginia Tech Hokies earlier in the tournament, Dayton went from unranked to No. 19 in the AP top 25 poll on Monday.

“We know it’s just another number,” Toppin said hours after the poll’s release, according to the Dayton Daily News. “We’re not exactly where we want to be just yet, and we know we’ve got to work a lot harder so we can play on the national stage in March.”

The Flyers hadn’t been ranked since February 2016.

“Overall, it’s just a good building block,” redshirt junior guard Ibi Watson said, per the Dayton Daily News. “We’re all kind of excited some other people realize how good we are, but we’re looking to build on it. Nobody on the team’s satisfied.”

He added: “We planned this whole season, the whole preseason, to go to Maui and win it. That was our goal. We fell a little short, but we were excited we were able to play good basketball and put some things together and now we’re just looking to continue to build.”

The 0-5 Huskies have surrendered more than 100 points to each of their last three opponents: the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Michigan Wolverines, and, most recently, the Houston Cougars.

“Our nonconference schedule is challenging, as everyone in the Southland (Conference) has,” Houston Baptist head coach Ron Cottrell said, according to Field Level Media. “The hits just keep coming in the nonconference schedule.”

In last week’s 112-73 defeat to the Cougars, Houston Baptist shot 23-of-65 from the field (35.4%) and racked up 15 turnovers. Freshman guard Myles Pierre scored a team-high 15 points, adding 4 rebounds and a steal.