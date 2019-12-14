How to Watch Drake vs Dayton Basketball

Drake (8-2) has a chance to extend its winning streak to five, but it won’t be easy as they travel to take on the sharpshooting Dayton Flyers (7-1) Saturday.

How to Watch Drake vs Dayton

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Drake vs Dayton Preview

The Dayton Flyers are ranked No. 14 — their highest mark in more than a decade.

The Flyers are coming off of a 78-68 victory over Saint Mary’s last time out, behind 21 points from Jalen Crutcher. Dayton shot and incredible 54.2% from beyond the arc in the game.

“I told our team, when a team is shooting that well, you have to weather the storm,” St. Mary’s head coach Randy Bennett told the Associated Press after the game. “We didn’t do that. We started talking bad shots. I don’t think our best players showed up ready to play in a game that was at this level. Your dudes better show up in this game because theirs probably are. And a couple of them did.”

Dayton’s high-powered, 3-point focused offense is second in the nation in scoring at nearly 90 points per game.

The string of success — which also included a runner-up finish at the Maui Invitational — has Dayton thinking NCAA Tournament.

“It would mean a lot, obviously,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant told radio host Jim Rome. “There’s a great history here at Dayton. I played for Don Donoher, who’s a hall of fame coach. My freshman year, we went to the Elite Eight and lost to the eventual national champion in Georgetown. You look at the coaches who have come after coach Donoher, and there’s been a long legacy of getting to the NCAA tournament and winning. Coach (Archie) Miller before me was able to get them back to that Elite Eight perch. Dayton is a place accustomed to success, accustomed to winning championships, accustomed to getting to the NCAA tournament and advancing in the tournament, so as the steward of the program at this point, it would be an honor to lead them to the tournament and hopefully advance.”

Drake has been hot as well, knocking off their las five opponents — four of those coming by double-digits. Northeastern gave the Bulldogs a tough test last time out, but a solid second half let Drake escape with the 59-56 victory.

“It was another game that came down to the wire and the guys did a great job with some big plays down the stretch,” said Drake head coach Darian DeVries. “I’m super proud that they were able to scratch that one out and get the ‘W.'”

Guard Anthony Murphy led Drake with 17 points. He was one of three Bulldogs in double-figures.