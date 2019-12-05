How to Watch ‘Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love’ Online Without Cable

Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love premieres tonight, December 5, at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST on MTV. The press release for the show reads, “The show brings 10 international celeb-reality singles to the mountains of Queenstown, New Zealand, as they search for their true love, only to be unexpectedly confronted by their past relationships.”

The MTV synopsis for the show states, “A group of single reality and social media stars will climb to new heights to try to find love, but no matter their altitude, they cannot escape from their former partners. Rapper Romeo Miller returns to host Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love from the mountains of New Zealand, featuring celebs from American Idol, The Bachelorette, The Challenge, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Are You The One? and more.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of MTV on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

MTV is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

MTV is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay events that have aired in the last three days.

MTV is included in either Sling TV’s Sling Orange + Comedy Extra channel bundle or the Sling Blue + Comedy Extra bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

10 Singles Will Attempt to Find Love on the Mountain While Their Exes Lurk Nearby

The winter edition of MTV’s wild “relationship s–t show,” premieres tonight at 8 p.m. EST, and features a group of international reality stars cooped up together atop a New Zealand mountain. Each of the singles is hoping to find love atop the cliff while dealing with their exes, who unexpectedly show up and attempt to sabotage the new relationship (or win them back).

Here are the 10 singles featured on this season of the show:

Adore Delano from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Georgia Steel from Love Island UK

La Demi Martinez from Glam Masters

Daniel Maguire from The Bachelorette

Tyranny Todd from Are You The One?

Callum Izzard from Ibiza Weekender

Ryan Gallagher from American Idol

Marlon Williams from The Real World

Nicole Zanatta from The Challenge

Allie DiMeco from The Naked Brothers Band

The new reality spinoff, which will be hosted by Romeo Miller, also features the exes, including Love Island’s Sam Bird and Niall Aslam, The Real World‘s Ashley Ceasar, Temptation Island’s Cameron Sikes and Carlos Chavez, and The Challenge stars Jemmye Carroll and Laurel Stucky, among others.

Tune in Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST to catch new episodes of Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

