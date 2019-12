How to Watch Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey Online

If you love watching Fox, then you won’t want to miss Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey.

The event begins at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in most markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package comes with 47 channels, including Fox (live in select markets). It costs $20 for the first month ($30 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with Fox if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

Fox (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Fox’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey Preview

Steve Harvey will be live from Times Square for this three-and-a-half-hour event. It will be co-hosted by Maria Menounos and Rob Gronkowski. Part One airs from 8-10 p.m. Eastern live (MT/PT are tape-delayed), and Part Two airs from 11 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Eastern live (CT/MT/PT tape-delayed.)

Special guests will include LL Cool J featuring DJ Z-Trip, the Village People (attempting to break the record for the world’s largest YMCA dance), Lauren Alaina, The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, the Backstreet Boys, Tyga, the Killers, and more. Additional cameo appearances will be seen from Gordon Ramsay, Will Arnett, Jenna Dewan, and WWE Superstars including Roman Reigns.

There will be additional musical performances and surprise guests in collaboration with iHeartRadio.

Last year’s Fox countdown was Fox’s highest-rated New Year’s Eve special in 10 years. This year will be no less special. If you like Fox, then you’ll definitely want to tune in live for the event tonight. (Remember: Part Two is live in the Eastern time zone and tape-delayed for Central, Mountain, and Pacific viewers.)

Fox’s New Year’s Eve specials are a longstanding tradition. For the majority of its history, these have been broadcast from Times Square, but there was a period in the mid-1990s to early-2000s where it was broadcast from the Las Vegas Strip. The Steve Harvey-led event has been airing since December 2017.