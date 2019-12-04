How to Watch Georgetown vs Oklahoma State Basketball

Oklahoma State looks for its eighth straight victory to start the season as they host a Georgetown team in turmoil on Wednesday.

How to Watch Georgetown vs Oklahoma State

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Georgetown vs Oklahoma State live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Georgetown vs Oklahoma State Preview

Oklahoma State is seeking its best start since the 2014-15 season as they look to move to 8-0 with a win against Georgetown.

But the matchup against the Hoyas features a bit of nostalgia for coach Mike Boynton, who used to watch Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing at Madison Square garden as a kid and is excitied to coach against a player that he watched growing up.

“We got there early enough just so that I could at least get close enough to the floor to see how big those guys were,” Boynton said. “(Ewing) is like the biggest human being I’ve ever seen in my life when I was 7 or 8 years old. There still hasn’t been many that’s past him.”

“It’s pretty cool to see how life kinda happens,” Boynton added. “I just think it says more about life. You can’t predict this thing.”

The Cowboys just won the NIT Season-Tip-Off in Brooklyn, where Boynton grew up and he showed his team his old stomping grounds.

“It’s not like I haven’t been back since I left, but to be able to take a team that I was the head coach of was a different experience,” Boynton told Tulsa World. “My head coach being there and being able to kind of visit with our team, and my dad was there, just the people who believed in me and who’ve supported our program from afar being able to be there with those people was pretty special.”

Oklahoma State dominated Ole Miss 78-37 in their last contest with a balanced offensive effort. They also have a 14-point win against Syracuse on their resume.

Things have been severely less warm and fuzzy for a Georgetown (4-3) team had trouble off the court this week leading up their matchup with Oklahoma State. Josh LeBlanc, Myron Gardner and Galen Alexander had restraining orders filed against them amid allegation they assaulted and robbed a female student. According to The Associated Press, no criminal charges have been filed.

LeBlanc has been removed from the Hoyas roster, as has starting point guard James Akinjo, who has not named in the initial statement from the school.

“Georgetown takes student conduct issues very seriously and ensures that they are investigated thoroughly,” the school said in a statement on Monday. “While we are not able to comment on specific cases, we have processes for investigating and adjudicating alleged violations of our student code that are fair to both parties.”

Oklahoma State is an 11-point favorite against Georgetown.