How to Watch Gwen Stefani’s Christmas Special 2019 Online

NBC is re-airing the holiday television special Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas tonight at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST. The description for tonight’s variety special reads, “The superstar performer brings her passion for Christmas to NBC.”

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC (live in most markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The Variety Show Includes Special Guests Blake Shelton, Chelsea Handler, Ken Jeong, Seth MacFarlane and NE-YO

Gwen Stefani – You Make It Feel Like Christmas ft. Blake SheltonYou Make It Feel Like Christmas (Deluxe) is out now. http://smarturl.it/GwenChristmasDeluxe Exclusive holiday bundles and merchandise including the CD, T-Shirts, Christmas cards, and ornaments are available at http://www.gwenstefani.com Follow Gwen: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gwenstefani Twitter: https://twitter.com/gwenstefani Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gwenstefani Director: Sophie Muller Producer: Grant Jue Music video by Gwen Stefani performing You Make It Feel Like Christmas. © 2018 Interscope Records http://vevo.ly/LFm0Ya 2018-11-20T16:00:01.000Z

No Doubt frontwoman Gwen Stefani and longtime boyfriend Blake Shelton both star on the variety special, and will be singing a duet of the song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” from her seasonal album of the same name. The NBC variety show is a repeat of a holiday special that originally aired in 2017, according to the Inquisitr.

Stefani will also perform several holiday favorites, including “Jingle Bells” and “Santa Baby,” and will be joined by special guests Chelsea Handler, Ken Jeong, Seth MacFarlane and NE-YO.

“Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas is a modern take on the traditional Christmas specials that we all grew up with and love,” the NBC website reads. “Featuring musical performances and fun holiday sketches, this one-hour primetime special will capture Stefani’s infectious spirit and iconic style. It will take her accessible joie de vivre and the love in her heart and share it with audiences around the country.”

“You Make It Feel Like Christmas is a journey through everything that makes the holiday season so special to Stefani and the rest of the world,” the site adds.

Tune in tonight, December 19 at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST to catch Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas on NBC. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

READ NEXT: FX’s ‘A Christmas Carol’ Live Stream: How to Watch Online

