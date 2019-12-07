Hallmark Christmas Movie Live Stream: How to Watch the 2019 Movies Online

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that includes the best time of the year to watch Hallmark Christmas movies online. But how can you stream the new 2019 Christmas movies if you forgot to record them as they aired or if you don’t have cable? We have all the details in this story.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Hallmark Channel on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama are three of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which you can get via a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows and specials up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Hallmark, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama are all included in Philo's main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. It also comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Hallmark. The "Plus" and "Max" bundles include a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can't watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hallmark Movies Now Does Not Live Stream 2019 Movies

Please note that Hallmark Movies Now is a great streaming service for Hallmark Christmas movies, but the service does not provide a live stream for Hallmark Channel’s 2019 movies or Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ 2019 movies.

On Facebook, one viewer asked if the Countdown to Christmas movies would be available on Hallmark Movies Now. The page answered: “While HMN will have its own set of Christmas movies, exclusive to the service, the new 2019 Christmas movies will only be available on our cable channels.”

Hallmark’s Christmas December Schedule

Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries still have a lot of shows to air this month. Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule for the Hallmark Channel.

A Christmas Love Story will air on December 7 at 8 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson, and Kevin Quinn. “Chenoweth is a youth choir director who needs to write a big song for a Christmas Eve show but is distracted when a boy with a golden voice joins her choir, which comes as a surprise to his widowed father (Wolf).”

Christmas at Dollywood airs on December 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern, starring Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, and Dolly Parton. “In the film, Rachel Lewis (McKellar) is a single mom and award-winning Broadway producer who learns investors have mismanaged her latest theatrical — a holiday extravaganza — into bankruptcy, forcing the show to close before it even opens. Dismayed, Rachel’s friend calls from Tennessee to tell her about an opportunity to produce a show for the 20th anniversary of the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival at Dollywood. The only caveat? Rachel will have to work with Luke Hakman, Dollywood’s entertainment director who sees the holiday show as a stepping stone to become the park’s new general manager. As the pair make compromises to please their boss, Rachel and Luke realize love can come in the most unexpected of places.”

Holiday Date airs December 14 at 8 p.m. Eastern, starring Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen. “When Brooke’s boyfriend, Ethan, breaks up with her just before the holidays, she agrees to go home with Joel, an actor who will pose as her boyfriend. She’s built up the ex-boyfriend to be the perfect guy and ‘Mr. Christmas’ but discovers Joel is Jewish and has never celebrated the holiday. What he lacks in experience he makes up for in enthusiasm and happily participates in yuletide festivities. When his secret is revealed, the family is eager to add Joel’s Hanukkah traditions into their holiday celebration but soon become suspicious about his true identity.”

A Cheerful Christmas airs December 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern starring Erica Deutschman and Chad Connell. “Lauren and her best friend Colleen think they have landed their dream job – giving people the best and most magical Christmas ever as their personal ‘Christmas Coaches.’ This holiday season promises to be their biggest ever when they land a royal client, the Anderson family, who has moved from England. When Lauren meets James, the eldest son, he wants nothing to do with planning Christmas as he’s busy negotiating a big acquisition for his father’s company. But Lauren won’t be thwarted in helping this royal family embrace the true spirit of Christmas. The more she prods James about their family holiday traditions the more he opens up. Sparks start to fly but she faces competition in the form of an old childhood friend and business colleague of James. Now Lauren must win his heart while giving the Andersons their best Christmas ever.”

Double Holiday airs December 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern, starring Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope. “Career-minded Rebecca’s plans for Hanukkah go askew when a promotion opportunity comes up at work. When the company CEO asks Rebecca and her insufferable office mate, Chris – also her main competitor for the promotion – to plan the company’s Christmas party, she realizes they must overcome their opposing styles in order to succeed. Forced to work together on the holiday party, Chris learns more about Rebecca and her family’s Hanukkah traditions, while she also begins to see him in a new light. Although feelings slowly develop between the two, the ongoing competition over the promotion threatens to undermine it all.”

It’s Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas airs December 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern, starring Eric Mabius and Tricia Helfer. “When a New England Christmas decorating competition searches for the town with the most Christmas spirit, the Mayors of East and West Riverton go all out to get their towns to the top of the holiday heap.”

When Calls the Heart‘s Christmas special airs December 25 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

A New Year’s Resolution airs December 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern, starring Aimee Teegarden and Michael Rady. “When a morning show producer makes a New Year’s resolution to say yes more, she crosses paths with a confirmed Yes man who just might hold the key to her biggest story and to her heart.”

Upcoming Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas Films

A Homecoming for the Holidays airs December 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern, starring Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar. “Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and brother Ryan’s fellow ex-soldier Matt is in town. Writing her new album, Charlotte works with Matt to build a house for a friend in town.”

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas airs December 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern, starring Alison Sweeney and Lucas Bryant. “When Katherine returns home after her husband passed, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need.”

Christmas in Montana airs December 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern, starring Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson. “Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help resistant Travis save his ranch. Can time on the ranch help restore her faith in Christmas in time for a miracle?”

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday airs December 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern, starring Jen Lilley, Carlo Marks, and Eric Close. “Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. Angel Anthony reminds them about Christmas spirit and the value of community.”

Christmas on My Mind airs December 21 at 9 p.m. Eastern, starring Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker, and Jackee Harry. “Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan, only to discover they broke up two years ago, and her fiancé… isn’t Zach.”

A Family Christmas Gift airs December 22 at 9 p.m. Eastern, starring Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle, and Dion Johnstone. “When Amber spends the holidays with her Aunt Dora and helps plan a fundraising Christmas Concert, it brings Amber closer to her aunt and a new love into her life.”