How to Watch ‘His Dark Materials’ Finale Online Without Cable

The new hit HBO series, His Dark Materials, concludes its first season tonight, Monday, December 23, 2019. Episode 8 airs tonight at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). It will last for one hour, ending at 10:01 p.m. Eastern. You’ll likely want to watch the premiere live as it airs, so you’re not spoiled on anything.

‘His Dark Materials’ Preview & a Look at Season 2

His Dark Materials is the new fantasy epic that very well could be HBO’s next Game of Thrones if the current reviews are any indication so far. It’s based on the trilogy by Philip Pullman, also called His Dark Materials. The series is co-developed by BBC and HBO International. The first season is based on the first novel, called Northern Lights (or The Golden Compass in the United States.) It takes place on a parallel Earth and follows the story of Lyra, an orphan girl. Her uncle Lord Asriel is at odds with Magisterium, and she’s caught in the middle.

The list of stars for this series is impressive. The cast includes Dafne Keen as Lyra Belacqua, Mrs. Coulter as Ruth Wilson, James McAvoy as Lord Asriel, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Lee Scoresby.

Here’s a look at the preview for tonight’s finale.

His Dark Materials: Season 1 Episode 8 Promo | HBONew episodes of His Dark Materials air Mondays at 9PM on HBO. #HBO #HisDarkMaterials Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 His Dark Materials stars Dafne Keen, James McAvoy, Ruth Wilson and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Adapting Philip Pullman’s award-winning trilogy of the same name, which is considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction, the first season follows Lyra, a seemingly ordinary but brave young woman from another world. Her search for a kidnapped friend uncovers a sinister plot involving stolen children, and becomes a quest to understand a mysterious phenomenon called Dust. As she journeys through the worlds, including our own, Lyra meets Will, a determined and courageous boy. Together, they encounter extraordinary beings and dangerous secrets, with the fate of both the living — and the dead — in their hands. Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HisDarkMaterialsHBO/ Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/daemonsanddust Don’t have HBO? Order Now: https://itsh.bo/GetHBONow Get More HBO: Get HBO GO: https://play.hbogo.com Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HBO Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/HBO Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Official Site: http://www.hbo.com His Dark Materials: Season 1 Episode 8 Promo | HBO 2019-12-17T03:00:03.000Z

His Dark Materials has already been renewed for a second season. It was renewed all the way back in 2018, which is unusual for a series, ScreenRant reported. This is good news, because it means the writers knew they had a second season when they were working on the first. We don’t know yet when Season 2 is premiering, but we do know that it will be eight episodes long just like Season 1. That’s definitely enough time to tell a compelling fantasy story.

Next season should follow the book The Subtle Knife, with a few changes. John Parry, who only appeared in a video in Season 1, is expected to be featured in Season 2.

Fans who saw the finale on BBC One in the UK last night are already talking about how amazing the last episode was. We won’t spoil anything here, but just know that you won’t be disappointed and you’re in for quite a ride, if their reviews are any indication.