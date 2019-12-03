How to Watch How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming Special Online

The popular film franchise How to Train Your Dragon comes to television with a holiday special for the whole family, titled How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming.

The special airs Tuesday, December 3, at 8:30 PM ET/PT on NBC.

‘How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming’ Preview

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming is a short form special that lasts only thirty minutes. The show takes characters from the popular DreamWorks Animation film series and gives them a new adventure just in time for the holidays. Bringing the creations to TV was a no brainer for the network as well as the company who created it. The series of films have gone on to gross over $500 million in the United States alone. How to Train Your Dragon 3 showed a continued interest in the story as the film saw over ticket sales of $55 million in its first weekend. This isn’t the first foray into TV for the dragons and their human friends. Other installments of short form How to Train Your Dragon specials have appeared online as well as on cable options such as Cartoon Network.

Fans of the movies will find many of the actors who voiced the characters return in their original roles. Jay Baruchel is back in the lead role of Hiccup. America Ferrera backs up his character as the strong and beautiful Astrid. They’re not alone on the journey. Scottish actor Gerard Butler and comedian Craig Ferguson also return to the franchise. Those famous voices only highlight one aspect of the fun. The dragons themselves have a language and life all their own that brings new details to the traditional stories.

The story is set near the ending of the third film in the series and roughly 10 years after the events of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Viewers will see Hiccup and Toothless reveal special anecdotes about their families. They also show the unique bond between the two as their own holiday season approaches. It all comes about as the Snoggletog Festival is close at hand. This important time brings families and friends closer. The holiday encourages reflection, but somehow something is missing as the dragon and his friend observe what is going on around them.

Their special bond brings to light the fact that dragons and humans are no longer creating the connection they once had. That becomes all to evident as the pair look at what life is like around them. The well meaning Hiccup decides to help his dragon friends get the respect they deserve with a holiday themed pageant. Along the way, Hiccup and Toothless experience their own happiness and dilemmas. It’s a special celebration that gives New Berk the push they needed to keep the all too special connections with the dragons. The results are a heartwarming look into the meaning of friendship and loyalty