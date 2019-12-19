How to Watch iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Online Without Cable

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is an annual concert (or tour) organized by iHeartMedia that has been helping ring in the holiday season since its inaugural concert in 1995, which featured Alanis Morissette, Blues Traveler, and the Dave Matthews Band. In 2019, featured performances include Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and more, and it airs Thursday, December 19, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.



The 2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball concert was taped Friday, December 13 in Madison Square Garden and featured performances by Taylor Swift, the Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Niall Horan, Lizzo, Dan + Shay, Monsta X, Lewis Capaldi, Fletcher, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, and BTS.

In fact, Swift celebrated her 30th birthday at the Jingle Ball taping. Z100 radio personality Elvis Duran and the entire concert serenaded her with birthday wishes after her performances of “Christmas Tree Farm,” “Blank Space,” “Lover,” “ME!,” “You Need to Calm Down,” and an acoustic version of “Welcome to New York,” and then Duran presented Swift with a giant cake.

Swift wasn’t the only celebrity who had a big night. This is the Jonas Brothers’ first time performing at the Jingle Ball since 2007.

“The last time we were on this stage was over 12 years ago,” Nick Jonas told the Jingle Ball crowd. “The time flies quickly but you guys have continued to show the love and support so thank you.”

The trio performed their fan-favorite hits: “Only Human,” “Cool,” “Burnin’ Up,” “Sucker,” and a new holiday song “Like It’s Christmas.”

This is Lizzo’s first Jingle Ball. She performed several hits: “Good as Hell,” “Cuz I Love You,” “Water Me,” and “Tempo,” telling the crowd that being at such a huge venue means a lot to her.

“I’ve always dreamed of performing at Madison Square Garden. You made my dream come true tonight.” She added, “I’ve never performed for this many people before.”

Comedian/actress Tina Fey is opening the show and other celebrity guest appearances include Drew Barrymore, Olivia Wilde, Katie Holmes, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, and more.

In addition to bringing thousands of fans some holiday cheer, every year the Jingle Ball Tour gives back to a charity. In 2019, the official charity is the Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which is an organization that aims to inspire kids through entertainment and education initiatives. One dollar from each ticket sold for the tour went to the charity.

