How to Watch Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Star Wars’ Special Online

Star Wars is taking over Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday. The cast of the upcoming sequel The Rise of Skywalker will be on hand to talk about the legacy of the franchise, as well as the twists and turns that fans should expect when Skywalker hits theaters.

‘After Darth: A Star Wars Special’ Preview

This will be the fifth time that Kimmel hosts a Star Wars panel on his show. He became the late night center for the franchise starting with The Force Awakens in 2015, and has continued to feature the cast and crew of subsequent films like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), The Last Jedi (2017) and Solo (2018).

Tonight’s episode will feature appearances from director J.J. Abrams and the returning cast members, with the exception of Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) and Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker). These cast members include:

Daisy Ridley (Rey)

John Boyega (Finn)

Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron)

Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian)

Anthony Daniels (C-3P0)

Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico)

In addition to the established characters, Kimmel will be interviewing franchise newcomers Keri Russell and Naomi Ackie. The former plays Zorii Bliss, a criminal and former ally of Poe, while the latter plays Jannah, a rebel fighter and ally for the Resistance. Both actresses will presumably shed light on their characters without letting any spoilers slip.

Abrams recently talked to GQ about The Rise of Skywalker, and how he purposely fashioned it to be a conclusion to the eight films that preceded it. “My job here was to tell the last chapter in a nine-film series. What comes next is not for me to say,” he explained. “This was not a kind of backdoor pilot for another series of things. There was nothing about this movie that was meant to kick off something else.”

“Could I postulate what you might do at the end of this with certain characters and books or shows or films? Sure,” Abrams conceded. “Obviously, there are always opportunities at an ending to hypothesize about what comes next. The future of Star Wars is something that I look forward to consuming as a fan.”

Abrams also teased fans by saying that the future is undetermined, and that it’s up to producer Kathleen Kennedy where the franchise goes from here. “We knew it had to work on its own—had to have a beginning, middle, and end,” he said of the film. “So the challenges of it were pretty vast, and yet I felt I got to work with people who gave me comfort while we were doing it. I was working with people better than I am at everything. It was an amazing cast, amazing crew, and very much a finale. What comes next, I’m fascinated to see myself.”