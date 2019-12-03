How to Watch Kelly Slater HBO Documentary Online Without Cable

Pro surfing legend Kelly Slater’s journey to the Billabong Pipe Masters takes center stage when HBO airs the latest installment of its sports docuseries: 24/7: Kelly Slater.

The documentary premieres Tuesday, December 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO, you can watch 24/7: Kelly Slater live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

If you have Amazon Prime or start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel.

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch 24/7: Kelly Slater either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Get Hulu

Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch 24/7: Kelly Slater live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel packages. The two cheapest bundles (“Plus” and “Max”) both come included with HBO, or if you choose one of the other packages, you can select HBO as an add-on.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch 24/7: Kelly Slater live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

’24/7: Kelly Slater’ Preview

The World Surf League’s Billabong Pipe Masters begins on December 8th and ends on December 20th, and it marks the conclusion of the World Surf League elite tour. Slater will be competing for coveted and highly regarded titles, including World Champion and Vans Triple Crown Champion. HBO has said the documentary series will take “a revealing look inside the surfer’s life as he prepares” for the event.

The network also noted that the show would provide viewers with “a peek” at Slater’s home life on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii, “while he reflects on his career and what’s ahead.”

Slater, who will be 48 years old in February, turned pro as a teenager in 1990 and has had one of the most storied surfing careers in history. He has won 11 World Titles, and he has 55 career victories. He is also both the youngest and the oldest professional surfer in history to win a World Championship. He will be looking to add to his accolades by becoming a World Champion at the age of 47 at the WSL’s Pipe Masters. Slater’s last World Title came eight years ago, in 2011, when he was 39 years old.

Highlights from the show’s promotional trailer include Slater talking about “the wave I look most forward to surfing every year,” to various snippets showcasing the ups and downs of his 29-year career, from champagne-filled celebrations to tears stemming from emotion.

Slater also touches on why he continues to compete: “Of course, we all want to go out on top. I want to go out when the battery’s just done,” Slater said in the trailer. The legendary surfer is back competing again after suffering a horrific foot injury in July of 2017. “You ever folded your entire foot backwards?” Slater wrote on his instagram account. He also shared an x-ray of his broken foot. “I pulled into a barrel this morning and the whitewash bounced the board back into my foot as I hit the closeout…kinda like smashing my foot with a big hammer as hard as I can,” he wrote.

The Pipe Masters will take place in Oahu, and the series will focus on Slater’s preparations leading up to the event. The show will be narrated by actor Liev Schreiber, who also narrated the previous installment in the series, 24/7: College Football.