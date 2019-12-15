How to Watch KUWTK Season 17 Episode 12 Online

Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians continues on Sunday night. The latest episode is titled “Cattle Drives Me Crazy,” and the synopsis reads, “Kris takes the family to Wyoming to ease recent tensions and strengthen their bonds, but her plan backfires when the girls start fighting on the trip; Kendall is excited to spend some much-needed bonding time with Kylie.”

The episode airs at at 9 p.m. ET/PT or 8 p.m. CT.

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Preview

Episode 12 will see the Kardashian family head to Wyoming for some bonding time. A promo clip shows that they decide to bond by dressing up as one another, and doing impressions. Khloe and her mother Kris do impressions of one another, while Kylie Jenner dresses up as her older sister Kim.

Another source of tension during Sunday’s episode is the situation with Kourtney. She is reportedly quitting the series amidst rumors that she’s been clashing with her sisters. A source close to the family told Radar Online that Kourtney’s lack of drive is what initially led to the rift between her and her sisters.

“She doesn’t want to do anything but workout. She has plenty of money and doesn’t want to be on the show because she has to actually do something,” the source claimed. “Kourtney wants to do everything that she can with the kids and doesn’t want her working to conflict with that. Both Kim and Khloe work so hard on their own brands and lines. They can’t stop. And they don’t understand why Kourtney doesn’t want to do anything more than the least she can.”

Another source said that Kourtney has grown tired of receiving criticism from her sisters regarding her parenting skills. “All the snide put-downs about her parenting skills, the way she looks and the very simple choices that she makes don’t need to be met with such nastiness,” they claimed. “She’s pleaded with Kim to put her guns down and act nice, but that’s gotten her nowhere; so, she’s had no choice but to walk away.”

Kourtney echoed the sentiment before the current season aired. “I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there, but I’m not saying goodbye,” she revealed. “I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”