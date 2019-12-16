How to Watch LHHNY Season 10 Premiere Online

Love & Hip Hop: New York returns for its tenth season on VH1. The series follows a group of rap artists who live in the Big Apple and must navigate the dramas and disagreements in their lives. The season kicks off with a two-hour episode at 8/7c.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of VH1 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

VH1 is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term and comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

VH1 is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows and specials up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include VH1. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles come with a free seven-day trial:

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ Season 10 Preview

There is lots of drama heading into the season 10 premiere. Joe Budden and Cyn Santana will try to pick up the pieces of their relationship after last season, but things will be complicated further when Budden’s ex Tahiry enters the mix. Fans will wait with baited breath to see if Budden and Santana can overcome their problems and get back on solid ground.

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena also have a lot on their plate during season 10. They are preparing for the birth of their first child and organizing their wedding. Samuels gushed over the eminent arrival of the child during a Love & Hip Hop promo. “Wow, wow, it’s a big deal! Very big deal. I didn’t know I was capable of doing this. I’m excited,” he said. “I’m nervous. I’m in shock. I’m in disbelief. It’s very surreal to me I don’t know what to do but I know I’m going to be great at what I do because I’m great at everything.”

In a separate interview with The Real, Samuels talked about his past and admitted he has one regret now that he is entering fatherhood. He alludes to the nude photos of him that were leaked online, and says that he doesn’t want his child to come across them. “Having a daughter, I would hope that she wouldn’t go Google my name one day and see a picture of my meat hanging out,” he admitted. “So if there was something I could take back — I didn’t do it though!”

Samuels admits that he’s had trouble getting past Mena’s previous relationships with Santana and Rich Dollaz, but Mena assures fans that they are better than ever. “There’s so much greatness going on in my life. … I always wanted my moment of redemption … and it’s my moment of redemption in my personal life,” she said. “Everyone’s always seen me be a mess with my love life. Things are just working so great for me, career and personal, that you guys get to just sit back and enjoy this fairytale that I’m living.”