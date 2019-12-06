How to Watch Minnesota vs Ohio State Hockey Online

The Ohio State Buckeyes hockey team will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday for the first matchup of a two-game series.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. And in case the game gets moved to one of the Big Ten Network alternate channels, those are also included with FuboTV.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Ohio State on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the Big Ten Network.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can then watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Ohio State on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of Minnesota vs Ohio State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Minnesota vs Ohio State Hockey Preview

The Buckeyes swept a two-game set against the Michigan State Spartans at home on Saturday and Sunday, improving to 9-3-1 overall and 5-3 in Big Ten play.

On Sunday, junior goaltender Tommy Nappier made 23 saves en route to a 2-0 victory. Twelve of his stops came in the third period.

“When you play a good hockey team like that, they’re going to have a push, and they’re going to get momentum,” Buckeyes head coach Steve Rohlik said, according to The Lantern. “They got momentum in the third period. They emptied their tanks, and we did what we needed to do.”

Ohio State senior forward Tanner Laczynski put his team up early in the first period. Senior defenseman Gordi Myer added the Buckeyes’ second goal on an empty net in the game’s final minute.

The Buckeyes have now won three in a row on the heels of a three-game losing streak.

“I think it’s just the resiliency in the locker room,” Laczynski said, per The Lantern. “We didn’t lose for lack of effort. We lost with some details there — kind of mistakes on our end — and we beat ourselves, so I think cleaning those things up and we’re able to win those one-goal games now because of that.”

On Thanksgiving, the Gophers set a new season high in goals surrendered, falling to the North Dakota Fighting Hawks 9-3 at home.

“Self-inflicted wounds,” Gophers head coach Bob Motzko said this week, according to Inforum.com. “I went back and watched the film, and I thought I was going to see this dominant performance against us. We turned pucks over for goals. Five times. It was just ‘Here you go.’ We fumbled it on the goal line. And then you’re chasing the game.”

A day after the six-goal defeat, senior defenseman Tyler Nanne gave Minnesota a one-goal advantage less than three minutes into a rematch with North Dakota. But the Fighting Hawks found the back of the net three times before the game’s midway point, then held on for a 3-2 victory.

Minnesota dropped to 5-8-3 on the year and 2-3-3-2 in conference play.

“Defensively we have a lot of improvement to be made and I think we’re getting better every day,” freshman defenseman Ryan Johnson said, per Inforum.com. “We’re learning how to defend with our bodies and getting stronger. We can’t get too frustrated and start to break down as a team, so the message is positive. Grow up, learn from it, don’t do it again.”