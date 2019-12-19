Miss America 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The 2020 Miss America competition is airing live from Uncasville, Connecticut, on Thursday, December 19 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, as 51 women compete for the coveted job of representing the Miss America Organization and the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Here’s how to watch if you don’t have a cable or satellite provider.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Miss America 2020 Preview

In recent years, the Miss America pageant has actually changed quite a bit from how it used to be conducted. First off, they don’t want to be known as a “pageant” anymore because they have deemphasized outward appearance in favor of focusing on the contestants’ interview skills, talent, and social impact initiatives.

In 2018, the Board of Trustees of the Miss America Organization announced that the pageant was doing away with swimsuits and evening gowns in order to let each of the contestants “highlight her achievements and goals in life” and how she will “use her talents, passion, and ambition to perform the job of Miss America.”

“We are no longer a pageant. Miss America will represent a new generation of female leaders focused on scholarship, social impact, talent, and empowerment,” said Gretchen Carlson, Chair of the Board of Trustees, adding “We’re experiencing a cultural revolution in our country with women finding the courage to stand up and have their voices heard on many issues. Miss America is proud to evolve as an organization and join this empowerment movement.”

“Miss America’s new mission statement is: ‘To prepare great women for the world, and to prepare the world for great women,'” said Regina Hopper, President & CEO. “We want more young women to see this program as a platform upon which they can advance their desire to make a real difference and to provide them with the necessary skills and resources for them to succeed in any career path they choose.”

Indeed, the winner of Miss America embarks on a 365-day “year of service” in which she represents the organization all over the country and sometimes in other countries, plus she works with the MAO to develop her social impact initiative and acts as the National Ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Since 2007, the Miss America Organization has raised over $17 million for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The organization also awards tens of thousands of dollars in scholarship money to its contestants. In the 2020 competition, there were four categories of scholarships given out: Equity and Justice, Social Impact Initiative, STEM, and Women in Business. Each category features five finalists who will be receiving varying amounts of scholarship money.

The Miss America competition airs live Thursday, December 19, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

