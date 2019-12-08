Miss Universe 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Miss Universe 2019 competition airs live tonight, December 8 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on Fox. The competition will last about three hours, ending at approximately 10 p.m. ET after former Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines crowns her successor.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

There Have Already Been a Few Slips During the Preliminary Swimsuit Competition

5 Candidates TRIP & FALL during Miss Universe 2019 Swimsuit CompetitionBecause of the candidates' high heels and long capes paired with a slippery stage, Miss France (Maëva Coucke) & Miss Malaysia (Shweta Sekhon) completely FELL down, while Miss Indonesia (Frederika Alexis Cull), Miss Malta (Teresa Ruglio) and Miss New Zealand (Diamond Langi) seriously tripped and nearly avoided falling. Video includes slow motions. 2019-12-07T11:54:55.000Z

During Friday’s December 6 preliminary competition, two contestants fell during the swimsuit contest — Miss France Maeva Coucke, and Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon, both took a tumble on stage. Three other competitors nearly fell as well, bringing a halt to the competition so that the runway could be swept “to minimize accidents.”

The other ladies who nearly fell but caught themselves mid-slip included Miss Indonesia Frederika Cull and Miss Malta Teresa Ruglio. Miss New Zealand Diamond Langi got her heel caught in her flowy blue cape, but she was able to work herself free before slipping any further.

Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray, who co-hosts this year’s competition, took the chance to acknowledge the ladies who slipped and offered some encouraging words. “We witnessed earlier these amazing women come out here, glowing with confidence, and even though we had a few falls, they took themselves up. They stood back up again. And I just want to take the chance to acknowledge that,” she said.

She also gave a shoutout to the audience for cheering the girls on, and encouraging them to get back up, saying “I want you all to give yourselves a round of applause for being an amazing audience, for really encouraging those girls to get back up on their feet. Thank you so much.”

Despite her tumble, Miss Malaysia was in good spirits following the stumble; the Miss Universe competitor took to Instagram to exclaim how happy she was to be part of the competition and thanked her supporters for the outpouring of love she received after.

“If I were to describe last night, I would say it WAS A DREAM,” Sekhon wrote on Instagram. “I can relive the moment over and over again and never get bored of it! Thank you so much to each and every one of you for being so supportive and loving. And this is just the beginning.”

Be sure to tune in Sunday, December 8 at 7 p.m. ET to catch the finals stages of the 2019 Miss Universe competition on Fox.

