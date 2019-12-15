How to Watch Missouri State vs VCU Basketball Online

The VCU Rams (7-2) will host the Missouri State Bears (6-5) at the Siegel Center in Virginia on Sunday.

The game starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game:

How to Watch Missouri State vs VCU

The game won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Missouri State vs VCU live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Missouri State vs VCU Preview

Both teams are coming off victories heading into this matchup. Missouri State is fresh from a 75-53 win over Arkansas State, while the Rams beat Old Dominion, 69-57.

The Rams have been led by junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva, who leads the team in scoring with 13.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Guard Marcus Evans is second on the team with 12.3 points a game, and he is also the team leader in assists with 2.4 per contest. As a unit, the Rams are scoring 73.1 points a game, while shooting 43.9% from the field and 36.7% from three-point range.

Defense has also been a key factor for VCU this season. The Rams are 6-0 when they have 10 or more steals in a game this year, and when they have under 10 steals, their record is 1-2. VCU has also forced a turnover on 27.7% of all opponents’ possessions this year, which is seventh in the nation.

On offense, Missouri State is averaging 69 points per game, while shooting 44.4% from the field and 33.5% from beyond the arc.

Senior guard Keandre Cook will lead a well-balanced Bears attack against this tough Rams team. Cook leads the team in scoring (17 points per game) and is one of four Bears players averaging in double figures. Forward Gaige Primm (14.5 points), forward Tulio Da Silva (10.9 points) and forward Lamont West (10.2 points) join him, and they could prove difficult for VCU to contain at times. Cook, especially, could be a thorn in VCU’s side. He has been dangerous so far this season, shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc, and he is also hitting 84.5% of his free throw shots.

The Rams, however, are the strong favorites to win this game. Odds Shark has VCU winning by a projected score of 97-56. The Rams are 7-0 at home so far this season, so Missouri State will have their work cut out for them.