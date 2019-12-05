How to Watch Monterrey vs Necaxa Semifinal in USA

C.F. Monterrey will host Club Necaxa at Estadio BBVA Bancomer on Wednesday in the first leg of the sides’ 2019 Apertura Liga MX semifinals clash.

In the United States, the match, which has a 10:06 p.m. ET start time, will be televised on Fox Soccer Plus.

Monterrey vs Necaxa Preview

Monterrey, who entered the playoffs as the No. 8 seed, upset top-seeded Santos Laguna 6-3 on aggregate in the quarterfinals, all but ending the two-game set with a dominant 5-2 home victory in the opening leg.

“Nobody imagined it,” Monterrey manager Antonio Mohamed said after the first leg, according to Goal. “We hoped to win the game, but everything went as we’d planned.”

Rayados haven’t lost in 10 consecutive matches across all competitions. The streak started on Oct. 11, a day after the team announced the rehiring of Mohamed. The Argentine, who previously managed the team from 2015-18, replaced Diego Alonso, who was sacked on Sept. 30.

Monterrey striker Rogelio Funes Mori missed both legs of the quarterfinals, and it’s unclear if he’ll be fit to play against Necaxa. Vincent Janssen got both starts at striker, scoring once in each contest.

“I’m happy, obviously, to be where we are now,” Janssen told Fox Sports MX. “It’s good if you look back at a couple of months or weeks ago, we were struggling to get into the playoffs, but we’re here now and we are contenders I think.”

On Sept. 14, Monterrey lost to Necaxa 2-0 at home, falling to 11th on the table. They’d sink to 14th before making a late push to sneak into the playoffs.

“That was not our best game,” Janssen said, per Fox Sports MX. “But I don’t think we have to look to other teams now. I think the confidence in our team is so big that we just have to go from our own qualities. We know if we play a good game, we can go through. If we play how we are playing the last couple of weeks, we can make it happen to the finals and that’s what we’re going for.

“In the end, Necaxa finished above us, so I don’t want to say we’re the favorites or they’re the favorites. I think we have seen now in the playoffs that there are not really favorite teams. It’s just a game on its own and then on Saturday there’s another game. Everything can happen.”

After 15 regular season matches, Necaxa sat atop the Liga MX table. But they lost their final three league matches to slip to fifth, scoring just once in that span.

Los Rayos rebounded in the first leg of the quarterfinals, winning 3-0 over Querétaro, who bested them in each side’s regular season finale. Los Gallos Blancos cut the series deficit to 3-2 early in the second leg, but Necaxa got late goals from Cristian Calderón, Felipe Gallegos, and Maxi Salas for a 6-2 aggregate victory.

“Now we are going for a difficult opponent,” Calderón told TUDN in Spanish, “but we want to continue.”