How to Watch NBC’s New Year’s Eve Show Online for 2019-2020

If you’re wanting to watch the New Year’s Eve celebrations on NBC online, there are options even if you don’t have cable. The 2019-2020 event promises to be a star-studded night that you don’t want to miss.

The show starts at 10 p.m. ET/PT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC (live in most markets). The “Plus” and “Max” packages come with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

NBC (live in most markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

NBC New Year’s Preview

This star-studded event is something you don’t want to miss. Carson Daly will be hosting the live event again from Times Square, which starts at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central on New Year’s Eve. The event will air for an hour, then take a brief break for local programming. Then it will return at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central) for a final countdown that lasts until 12:30 a.m. Eastern (11:30 p.m. Central.)

Prior to the event, NBC is hosting A Toast to 2019 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern. This event includes appearances by Martin Short, Maya Rudolph, Kristen Bell, and Tony Hale. That event is hosted by Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

Special performances during New Year’s Eve live will include X Ambassadors, Brett Eldredge, NE-YO, Leslie Odom Jr., Blake Shelton, The Struts, Gwen Stefani, and more.

Julianne Hough and Stephen “tWitch” Boss will help Daly host the event live.

Doug Vaughan, Executive Vice President for NBC Entertainment Special Programs, said in a statement: “There’s nothing quite like spending the night with friends and family and enjoying great music to bring in the new year. And, no doubt, we have an incredible lineup of world-class musicians to keep the party going strong.”

Keith Urban will also join the live telecast from his Nashville event, “Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve.” This celebration is near the Tennessee State Capitol, at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

