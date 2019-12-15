How to Watch NC State vs UNC Greensboro Basketball Online

The UNC Greensboro Spartans basketball team will host the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday.

The game starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be on ESPN+. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the game:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Watch NC State vs UNC Greensboro

The game won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season, plus other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch NC State vs UNC Greensboro live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

NC State vs UNC Greensboro Preview

The Wolfpack have won two straight since falling to the then-No. 16 Memphis Tigers, besting the Wisconsin Badgers at home then going on the road to take down the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for their first conference win of the season.

Wolfpack guard C.J. Bryce scored a team-high 18 points off the bench in the 91-82 victory over Wake Forest on Dec. 7, adding 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and a pair of steals.

Now 7-2 overall and 1-1 in ACC play, NC State opened their season with an 82-81 conference defeat against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

“Good game,” Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts said after beating the Demon Deacons, according to 247 Sports. “I thought our guys did a tremendous job of coming in here on the road and getting a good road win. When you think about the fact that we felt like with the opening game of the year that we gave away an ACC game, I talked to those guys about going on the road and we had to figure out how to get one back. I think we played the last four halves of really good basketball, dating back to the second half of the Memphis game and then the entire Wisconsin game.”

NC State guard Braxton Beverly scored 15 points, going 4-of-4 from 3-point range. As a team, the Wolfpack went 12-of-22 from deep.

“We shot the ball well from 3,” Keatts said, per 247 Sports.

He added: “We’ve worked on shots. We’ve been putting a lot of work on making shots. We expected when we came into this game that we could see a mixture of man-to-man and that 3-2 matchup, so we spent a lot of time the last few days on making shots from behind the arc.”

UNC Greensboro is 8-2 overall and 1-0 in Big South. The Spartans are riding a five-game winning streak that includes a road victory over the Georgetown Hoyas. Their only two losses are a one-point home defeat to the Minnesota State Bobcats and a 12-point road setback to the then-No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks.

“We have kids that want to be tested,” UNCG head coach Wes Miller told The Shelby Star.

The Wolfpack and the Spartans have met 11 times. In their last meeting, in December 2017, UNC Greensboro bested NC State 81-76 on the road for their first victory of the series.

Beverly is the only current member of the Wolfpack who played in that game. As a freshman, he played all 40 minutes, scoring 16 points and dishing a game-high 8 assists.

“I still remember it and how upsetting it was,” Beverly said, per The Shelby Star.