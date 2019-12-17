How to Watch North Texas vs Dayton Basketball

Dayton (8-1) has a chance to extend its three-game win streak as the Flyers host North Texas (4-6) on Tuesday at UD Arena in the first meeting between the programs.

North Texas vs Dayton Preview

Dayton is flying high at a 8-1 and as the No. 13 ranked team in the country. Their latest triumph was a 78-47 walloping of Drake on Dec. 14. Four Dayton players were in double-figures, led by Ibi Watson’s 20 points.

Obadiah Toppin (19 points), Trey Landers (12 points) and Rodney Chatman (10 points also had solid games in the win.

“We’re feeling really good about ourselves,” Landers said. “Obviously, we had a long week with exams, but we’re always ready to get back on the court with each other.”

Dayton used a massive 21-2 run to sink Drake after they cut it to a 10-point deficit early in the second half.

“We put together two really good halves of defense and offensively were able to find a rhythm in the second half,” Dayton head coach Anthony Grant said. “Ibi gave us a big boost with some of the spurts he had.”

There’s a long way to go, but the fast start to the season already has Dayton thinking about NCAA Tournament time. They haven’t made the tournament since the 2016-17 season and haven’t made it out of the first round since 2014-15 as the No. 11 seed.

“It would mean a lot, obviously,” Grant told radio host Jim Rome. “There’s a great history here at Dayton. I played for Don Donoher, who’s a hall of fame coach. My freshman year, we went to the Elite Eight and lost to the eventual national champion in Georgetown. You look at the coaches who have come after coach Donoher, and there’s been a long legacy of getting to the NCAA tournament and winning. Coach (Archie) Miller before me was able to get them back to that Elite Eight perch. Dayton is a place accustomed to success, accustomed to winning championships, accustomed to getting to the NCAA tournament and advancing in the tournament, so as the steward of the program at this point, it would be an honor to lead them to the tournament and hopefully advance.”

North Texas rebounded from a tight 82-80 loss to Oklahoma with a walloping of Little Rock 76-53 on Dec. 7. Umoja Gibson tallied 23 points for the Mean Green in the victory. North Texas tied a program record by draining 19 shots from 3-point range.

“This team practices hard on its own,” North Texas coach Grant McCasland said. “It’s a matter of time before this is more normal. That is what you love about them. They were all in the gym after the game was over. When someone works this hard, eventually it will turn.”