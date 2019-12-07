How to Watch Old Dominion vs VCU Basketball

Old Dominion (3-6) is looking to end its five-game skid as the Monarchs travel to take on in-state rival VCU (6-2) on Saturday at Siegel Center on Saturday.

How to Watch Old Dominion vs VCU

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Old Dominion vs VCU live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Old Dominion vs VCU Preview

Things have not gone as planned for Old Dominion as of late. After starting the season 3-1, the Monarchs have dropped five consecutive games. Their latest loss came to William & Mary in blowout fashion, 63-46. They allowed 37 second half points.

“It is difficult to have success against a quality team like William & Mary when offensively you were as bad as we were tonight,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “I thought we got some wide-open shots in the first half and they didn’t fall. We made a change late in the first half and in the second half of driving the ball more and by my count we missed eight layups. I thought we were decent defensively, but if you don’t score some points, you just can’t beat a good team like William & Mary. Our physical effort was pretty good, but our execution at either end can be better.”

Marquis Godwin will be among the Monarchs to watch because of his 3-point ability. Godwin has attempted 62 3-pointers this season and connected on 33.9 percent of them, according to The Associated Press.

With the schools being in-state rivals, the ODU players expect a hostile environment.

“I remember going there two years ago. When we walked in pre game the pep band was already there talking to us and saying stuff to us,” ODU forward Aaron Carver told WTKR.

VCU has dropped its last two games, but have played tough opponents in Tennessee and Purdue. The Volunteers managed to squeak out the 72-69 victory over the pesky Rams on a buzzer-beater at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Junior forward Marcus Santos-Silva led the way in the loss to Tennessee with a massive 22-point, 11-rebound double-double. However, it just wasn’t enough.

The Rams have big expectations this season and have been ranked as high as No. 20 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 19 in the USA Today/Coaches Poll. They were picked as the top team in the Atlantic 10 Conference’s Preseason Poll.

That being said, they aren’t underestimating the Monarchs. In last season’s matchup the Rams took a 12 point lead into the half, but Old Dominion blitzed them in the final 20 minutes, doubling up VCU for the 62-52 upset win.

“It doesn’t matter what records are for us or for them, it’s VCU-Old Dominion,” Rams coach Mike Rhoades said in his weekly press conference. “We went down there last year and had a great first half and then they took it to us in the second half. We didn’t finish and they had a great win. They will be ready to play, just like we will. They lost some players and are finding their roles like some of our guys, but coach [Jeff] Jones is such a good coach. He’s prepared for every game. I have great respect for how they do things.”

VCU is a 13-point favorite for the matchup.