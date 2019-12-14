How to Watch Oregon vs Michigan Basketball Online Without Cable

The No. 6 Michigan Wolverines (8-2) will host the No. 12 Oregon Ducks (7-2) at the Crisler Center Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Oregon vs Michigan Preview

In one of the more intriguing matchups this weekend, the Wolverines host the Ducks in a game that will be an important one for both teams. Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has the Wolverines undefeated at home so far this season, but the team has dropped two of its last three games, including its last contest against an unranked Illinois team.

The Wolverines also lost 58-43 to the #1 team in the country, the Louisville Cardinals, in a game that saw them score their fewest points in a game this season. They have, however, beaten two ranked teams so far this year: Gonzaga and North Carolina, and they’ll be looking to add a third when the Ducks visit. One key for the Wolverines will be three-point shooting. In their two losses against Illinois and Louisville, the team shot just 16.2%.

Isaiah Livers is the team’s best three-point shooter this year, hitting 50% of his shots from downtown, and he’s also the team’s leading scorer with 14.8 points a game. Center Jon Teske is second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.3 points, and he leads the team in rebounds with nine per game. Both will need to play well against the talented Ducks team.

Oregon is led by senior guard Payton Pritchard, who is averaging 18.8 points and 6.1 assists per game. The Wolverines will try to contain Pritchard by putting star defensive guard Zavier Simpson on him, but Pritchard has been difficult to stop thus far.

Pritchard is one of Oregon’s best shooters, and the team is shooting over 40% from three-point range. The Ducks will need guards Anthony Mathis and Will Richardson to step up and hit a few from beyond the arc if they want to keep up with this Michigan team.

Oregon has played well against ranked teams so far this season. Both of their losses have been by a combined five points, and they have been to ranked teams (Gonzaga and UNC–both of whom Michigan has beaten) so this has all the makings of a close and competitive game.

This will be the first time the Ducks have ever played in Ann Arbor.