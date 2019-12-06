How to Watch Penn State vs Michigan Hockey Online

The Michigan Wolverines hockey team will host the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday for the first meeting of a two-game set at Yost Ice Arena.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox Sports 1 is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Penn State vs Michigan on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox Sports 1.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Penn State vs Michigan on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox Sports 1 is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Penn State vs Michigan on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Penn State vs Michigan Hockey Preview

The Nittany Lions sit atop the Big Ten with an 8-3 league record. They suffered an out-of-conference overtime defeat their last time out, falling to the UMass Lowell River Hawks 3-2 on the road on Saturday to slip to 11-4 overall.

PSU senior forward Nate Sucese forced extra time on a power-play goal with 23 seconds left before UMass Lowell won with on their 18th shot on net midway through OT. The Nittany Lions finished with twice as many attempts on goal.

“This doesn’t happen all the time, especially when you play well on both sides,” PSU head coach Guy Gadowsky said, according to the Daily Collegian, “but we just got great information from our loss and really well-defined things that we’re going to work on this week.”

The Nittany Lions are 2-9 all-time at Yost Ice Arena, having lost eight straight since their last victory there in November 2014.

“It’s definitely one of the louder places to play,” PSU junior forward Evan Barratt said, per the Daily Collegian. “For us, it’s definitely one of the more fun away rinks to play at.”

He added: “Going into this year we feel like we got a confident group and we know how we match up against them. This year is the year to break something that’s unfortunately been happening.”

The Wolverines, 5-8-3 overall and 1-6-1 in Big Ten play, reside in the conference’s basement. They earned their first Big Ten win of the season on Sunday, besting the Wisconsin Badgers 3-1 to secure a series split.

Michigan won 20 of 26 faceoffs in the victory.

“They have some pretty good guys that they like to run plays off the faceoff,” Wolverines senior forward Jake Slaker said, according to The Michigan Daily. “So it’s something we’ve been reiterating all week, we wanted to be strong in the circle because if you start off with possession of the puck, it’s better than chasing it.”

The Wolverines average just 2.13 goals per game, the 13th-worst mark out of 60 Division I squads.

They’ve been strong defensively, however, ranking 14th with 2.19 goals surrendered per contest. Their strength on that end will be put to the test against Penn State, who average 4.60 goals per game, the second-best mark in the nation.

“They have an abundance of guys who can burn you,” Wolverines head coach Mel Pearson said, per The Michigan Daily. “So you just have to be really aware of that. But then you just got to go play, too. You gotta respect them, but you can’t fear them.”