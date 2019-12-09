‘Rick and Morty’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Episode 4 Online Without Cable

The latest episode of Rick and Morty is back on Adult Swim tonight after a week hiatus. Fans are excited about tonight since we didn’t get a new episode last week due to Thanksgiving weekend. Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 4 premieres tonight at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central/11:30 p.m. Pacific) on Adult Swim. Many of the live stream options listed below include free trials, so you can watch Rick and Morty for free if you try one of those free trial options.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Cartoon Network/Adult Swim on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch new episodes up to three days after they air even if you didn’t record them.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has new episodes and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note that regular Hulu (which is different from Hulu With Live TV) does not have new episodes of Rick and Morty at this time. It only has the first three seasons. If you want to watch new episodes of Rick and Morty on Hulu, you’ll need a subscription to Hulu with Live TV.

AdultSwim.Com Is No Longer a Free Option

It’s also important to note that you can no longer watch new episodes of Rick and Morty on AdultSwim.com for free. Only the first episode of Season 4 was made available for anyone to watch without a cable subscription. Now you’ll need a cable log-in if you want to watch new episodes on AdultSwim.com.

‘Rick and Morty’ Preview

A preview for Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 4 is below. It looks like Morty gets a dragon in this episode.

Adult Swim released an additional video on Facebook for Episode 5 on Friday. It just shows Morty flying around on the dragon, but it certainly looks like the dragon will play a big role. You can watch that video below.

And then on Saturday, another video was released on Facebook. The official Rick and Morty account wrote: “And that’s the beginning of the Morty Gets a Dragon episode.”

So Morty really wants a dragon and it looks like Rick’s going to get the dragon for him, if these previews are any indication of what we can expect to happen.

There will be spoilers for Episode 3 and earlier below.

Episode 3 of Rick and Morty was a heist-focused episode. The best part was that it looked like the entire heist was put on by Rick to convince Morty to give up his dream of writing and producing a heist script for Netflix.

One of the special guests in the episode was Elon Musk voicing Elon Tusk. And now we may know why Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile to Elon Tusk back in March. (Read more about that in Heavy’s story here.) Last week’s episode was called One Crew Over the Crewcoo’s Morty, but the episode itself seemed to have no relation to the film and novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Five new episodes are scheduled to premiere in 2019. One episode is being released every week at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday nights. Tonight is the fourth episode. Tonight’s episode is called “Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty.” This is a clear reference to Law & Order: Special Victim’s Unit. But there’s no way to tell if the episode will have anything to do with the title, since Episode 3 had no discernible relationship to its title either.

The description for Episode 4 reads: “Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

