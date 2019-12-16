‘Rick and Morty’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 4 Episode 5 Online Without Cable

Season 4 Episode 5 of Rick and Morty is back on Adult Swim, and after this we might have a long wait until the next episode. Tonight’s Rick and Morty premieres Sunday, December 15 at 11:30 p.m. Eastern (10:30 p.m. Central/11:30 p.m. Pacific) on Adult Swim.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 5 live or on-demand on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Rick and Morty on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, the first four episodes of the fourth season of Rick and Morty are available in FuboTV’s on-demand library, and the fifth episode will be added soon after it airs live.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Cartoon Network/Adult Swim. The “Plus” and “Max” bundles offer a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Rick and Morty on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Cartoon Network/Adult Swim is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Rick and Morty on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes all seasons of Rick and Morty, and has new episodes after they air live) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note that regular Hulu (which is different from Hulu With Live TV) does not have new episodes of Rick and Morty at this time. It only has the first three seasons. If you want to watch new episodes of Rick and Morty on Hulu, you’ll need a subscription to Hulu with Live TV.

AdultSwim.Com Is No Longer a Free Option

You can no longer watch new episodes of Rick and Morty on AdultSwim.com for free. Only the first episode of Season 4 was made available for everyone to watch without a cable subscription. Now you’ll need a cable log-in if you want to watch new episodes on AdultSwim.com, and unfortunately the service doesn’t always work for live streams even that way.

Last week, many people trying to watch Episode 4 on AdultSwim.com got a “Video Is Missing” and the video could not be played.

The same type of error appeared when people tried to watch on the mobile app too, even if they had a cable log-in. If that happens to you again this week, you’ll need to try one of the live stream options above. In addition, you can’t use the Streams page instead of the Videos page to watch the episode either. The Streams page on AdultSwim.com won’t post new episodes until 3 a.m. Eastern on Sundays.

‘Rick and Morty’ Preview

A preview for Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 5 is below. People are calling this the midseason finale because it’s expected that we’ll have a hiatus before the next new episode airs. Tonight’s episode is called Rattlestar Ricklactica.

Rick And Morty Season 4 Episode 5 (preview)Guys this is the last episode of this block 2019-12-09T05:02:29.000Z

Adult Swim also released a new scene on Facebook on Saturday from Episode 5. It seems to take place right before Morty’s bitten.

There will be spoilers for Episode 4 and earlier below.

Episode 3 of Rick and Morty was a heist-focused episode. It looked like the entire heist was put on by Rick to convince Morty to give up his dream of writing and producing a heist script for Netflix. That plus the inclusion of Elon Tusk made Episode 3 a winning episode. And now we may know why Elon Musk changed his Twitter profile to Elon Tusk back in March. (Read more about that in Heavy’s story here.) We also saw the return of Mr. Poopybutthole.

Last week saw two storylines: Morty getting a dragon and a talking cat. Morty’s dragon ended up bonding with Rick instead of Morty, and that was a big problem. Then the cat ended up having a very mysterious past that Jerry didn’t want to know about, but Rick insisted on knowing. It was apparently something awful, and the cat later ended up bonding with the dragon himself. Now we’re left wondering what kind of crazy issues the dragon and the cat might cause in the future.

Five new episodes were scheduled to premiere in 2019 according to the Season 4 trailer. Because we don’t have any descriptions or titles for Episode 5-10, most fans think that we’re going to see a holiday hiatus and the last five episodes will air sometime in 2020.

